Messi, Obama and other icons in Florida — and around the world — pay respects to Pelé

Athletic icons, politicians and celebrities from all over the world are sharing heartfelt stories and messages in the wake of fútbol megastar Pelé’s death.

The transcendent hero — who remains the only player ever to win the World Cup three times — died at the age of 82 on Thursday. Social media has flooded with condolences to Pelé as the world mourns the Brazilian king of soccer.

READ MORE HERE: Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

Here’s what some notable figures had to say about the soccer legend:

Kely Nascimento

Kely Nascimeno, Pelé’s daughter, confirmed his death in a grieving Instagram post.

“Everything we are is because of you,” she wrote in Portuguese. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

“Everything we are is because of you,” Kely Nascimeno wrote in Portuguese about the passing of her father. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Ariel Lassiter

Ariel Lassiter, a 28-year-old winger for the MLS Inter Miami team, took to Twitter to pay special respects to Pelé.

“RIP LEGEND GOAT (Greatest of All Time),” he wrote.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, who led the Argentina National Football Team to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, posted his farewell message on Instagram and shared two pictures of him and Pelé together.

“Rest in peace, Pelé,” he wrote in Spanish.

Ray Hudson

Raymond Hudson, a former professional football player on the now defunct Fort Lauderdale Strikers, shared a heartfelt message on Twitter epitomizing the impact Pelé had on his life.

“God in football boots, oh yes...,” he wrote. “A player who was my idol at 10 years old, who I played against as a 22 year old & who I loved my whole life, as did the entire world. Peerless #Pele, rest in bliss as the world cries for you, but rejoices that you blessed Your Beautiful Game.”

God in football boots,oh yes...A player who was my idol at 10 years old,who I played against as a 22 year old & who I loved my whole life,as did the entire world. Peerless #Pele,rest in bliss as the world cries for you,but rejoices that you blessed Your Beautiful Game. — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) December 29, 2022

READ MORE: Pelé had a connection with Miami and Fort Lauderdale. He even posed with Romero Britto

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal National Football Team, wrote on IG that a “goodbye” is not enough to encapsulate the feeling of loss the world feels.

Story continues

“My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento,” he wrote in Portuguese. ”A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever.”

Barack Obama

Barack Obama, 44th U.S. President, expressed his condolences to Pelé on Twitter, describing him as one of the “most recognizable athletes in the world....”

“Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game,” he wrote. “And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”