The Messi of maths: Argentinian Luis Caffarelli wins Abel prize

Alex Bellos in Oslo
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

First football, and now maths. Three months after Lionel Messi triumphed at the World Cup, an Argentinian has won the top international trophy in mathematics.

Luis Caffarelli, 74, has received the Abel prize, an award presented by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, for his work on partial differential equations, which are a type of equation involving continuous change that are used by scientists to model the natural world.

The award, which comes with a prize of 7.5m Norwegian kroner (about £600,000), recognises lifetime achievement in mathematics and is often described as the equivalent of the Nobel prize, which has no maths category.

Caffarelli was born and raised in Buenos Aires, making him the first Abel laureate from South America. He is currently a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, and has lived in the US since gaining his PhD from Buenos Aires University in 1972.

For five decades Caffarelli has been a leading figure in the study of partial differential equations, a large field based on methods devised by Isaac Newton and Gottfried Leibniz in the 17th century to describe things that change continuously in relation to each other.

Almost every well-known equation that models physical or human behaviour is a partial differential equation, from the Navier-Stokes equations in fluid dynamics to the Black-Scholes equation in finance.

The Abel citation states that Caffarelli has made “groundbreaking contributions” that have “radically changed our understanding of classes of nonlinear partial differential equations with wide applications. The results are technically virtuous, covering many different areas of mathematics and its applications.” It adds: “Combining brilliant geometric insight with ingenious analytical tools and methods he has had and continues to have an enormous impact on the field.”

Caffarelli studies the mathematical consistency of these equations, essentially trying to work out if they are meaningful representations of reality. Helge Holden, the chair of the Abel committee, said: “Mathematics is like a Swiss army knife: the same tool can be applied to many different problems. The tools that Caffarelli has come up with have been applied to many different problems, from equations describing nature to financial mathematics.”

Caffarelli said he was overjoyed at winning the prize. “Partial differential equations are an important part of science. There is a constant evolution of the equations and the application of the equations. I am glad that I have made contributions that are valuable.”

As a mathematician, Caffarelli is both extraordinarily prolific and extraordinarily sociable. He has published 320 papers and continues to publish several papers a year. He has co-written papers with more than 130 people, and advised more than 30 PhD students. In 2018 one of his younger collaborators, Alessio Figalli, won the Fields medal, maths’ best-known award, which is only open to those under the age of 40.

He has also moved between topics within the wider field of partial differential equations. “I am sure there are people who do wonderful things in very concentrated areas,” added Caffarelli. “But science is more like a global evolution.” It required the exchange of ideas, looking at things at different angles, he said, and “slowly improving whatever can be improved”.

Caffarelli is married to the Argentinian mathematician Irene Martínez Gamba, who is professor of computational engineering and sciences at the University of Texas at Austin.

The Abel prize is named after the 19th-century Norwegian mathematician Niels Henrik Abel, who made important contributions to several fields before dying of tuberculosis aged 26. The prize has been awarded annually since 2003.

Latest Stories

  • A 'hole' 30 times Earth's size has spread across the sun, blasting solar winds that'll hit our planet by end of this week

    A giant coronal hole, spotted Monday, is releasing rapid solar winds expected to reach Earth on March 24, causing more vibrant aurora borealis.

  • A close Russian ally is messing with the legendary spaceport it leases to the Kremlin, seizing assets over an unpaid debt

    The Baikonur base in Kazakhstan was the cradle of the Soviet space program — and is now the center of a feud the Kremlin would rather forget.

  • New species of ‘giant’ spider discovered hiding underground in Australia, experts say

    Photos show the creature’s bright red coloring.

  • Astronomers observe aftermath of Nasa mission to crash spacecraft into asteroid

    As well as a test of planetary defence, the Dart mission gave astronomers a chance to learn more about the Dimorphos asteroid.

  • Zodiac symbols uncovered on 1,800-year-old temple ceiling in Egypt. Take a look inside

    Photos show the intricate designs restored to their vibrant colors.

  • Rare and unusual cave mural — dating back thousands of years — discovered in Spain

    One of the researchers was overcome with emotion when he gazed upon the mysterious etchings, knowing that they could be very old.

  • Asteroid as large as 300 feet wide to fly in between Earth and the moon this week

    Asteroid 2023 DZ2, which is estimated to be 210 feet in diameter, will be closer to Earth than the moon when it zooms past our planet.

  • Space station discarded some trash. It rained fire in California's sky

    Satellite debris reentering the Earth's atmosphere recently lighted up the sky across Northern California. Experts say the phenomenon is more common than many realize.

  • Why Bill Gates Believes Generative AI Will Be 'Revolutionary'

    The Microsoft co-founder says generative AI is the most important technological advance in 40 years

  • Chinese COVID data from animal market gives clues on origins of virus, scientists say

    Data from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic has provided crucial information on the outbreak's origins, according to researchers. The virus was first identified in Wuhan in December 2019, with the Huanan live animal market widely suspected to be the source, before it rapidly spread around the world and killed nearly seven million people. It came after previous leaks of the report in the media and a meeting with the World Health Organisation (WHO), which urged China to release more information.

  • Everything you need to know about the spring equinox

    The Met Office explains the difference between meteorological spring and astronomical spring

  • Scientists use 3D printer to make dessert from seven ingredients

    Researchers in the US wanted to understand more about how 3D-printed food technology could enhance the culinary experience.

  • Here's Why You Shouldn’t Try Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Rectal Ozone Therapy’ Hack

    Gwyneth Paltrow endorsed the wellness hack "rectal ozone therapy" in Dr. Will Cole's The Art of Being Well podcast. Is it legit? Women's Health investigated.

  • World-record ocean temperatures will influence your forecast, Canada

    How did this happen in the winter? The oceans are big, comprising about 70 per cent of the entire surface area of the Earth. That’s clue number 1.

  • Bumblebees Learn by Observation, Study Finds

    Bumblebees can learn new behaviors by observing their peers, research from Queen Mary University of London shows.The study, carried out by Dr Alice Bridges, put “observer” bees next to “demonstrator” bees solving a puzzle for a sucrose reward.It found that “observer” bees overwhelmingly and repeatedly chose to use the same method that they had seen demonstrated to solve the puzzle, even after discovering the alternative option.This preference for the taught option was maintained by whole colonies of bees, with a mean of 98.6 percent of box openings made using the taught method.Bridges said the research indicates that bumblebees can show culture-like phenomena in their populations.“Bumblebees – and, indeed, invertebrates in general – aren’t known to show culture-like phenomena in the wild," Bridges said. “However, in our experiments, we saw the spread and maintenance of a behavioural ‘trend’ in groups of bumblebees – similar to what has been seen in primates and birds.”Bridges said the research suggested that “social learning may have had a greater influence on the evolution of this behaviour than previously imagined.”Footage taken as part of the research shows observer bees copying demonstrated behavior to solve a puzzle. Credit: Dr Alice Bridges, Queen Mary University of London via Storyful

  • Did you see the mysterious streaks of light over Sacramento? Here’s the explanation

    St. Patrick’s Day revelers posted videos on social media of the surprising streaks of light.

  • Brazilian Researchers Find 'Plastic Rocks' Formed From Marine Trash on Volcanic Island in South Atlantic

    Brazilian researchers said they discovered “rocks” formed from plastic debris on Brazil’s Trindade Island, a remote volcanic island in the South Atlantic, in November of 2022.The island, located a little over 1,000 kilometers east of the continent of South America, is an important conservation area for marine life – including nesting green turtles — and is uninhabited by humans except approximately 30 Brazilian Navy personnel stationed at a base there, according to reports.Fernanda Avelar Santos, a PhD student at the Federal University of Parana’s Coastal Studies Laboratory, said she and her colleagues came across the plastic rocks while performing geological mapping work on the island and called the discovery “alarming” and “concerning.”“I didn’t expect to find plastic rocks. The focus of my fieldwork was on volcanic rocks, not marine pollution,” Santos told Storyful.The rocks were formed by plastic from fishing nets and other marine trash fusing with sand, gravel, and volcanic rocks, according to Santos.“We found Plastiglomerates and Pyroclastics, which are types already reported in other oceanic environments worldwide. And we identified Plastistones as a novel type. This discovery is concerning because it was found on a remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean, which is an environmental protection area, and only 30 to 40 people live there. This shows that continuous input of plastic litter in the ocean achieved alarming levels that are exposing new settings in natural systems,” Santos said.Santos said the discovery indicates that human behavior is influencing geology, and gives evidence suggesting that we have moved from the Holocene epoch into a new geological epoch, the Anthropocene. The official position of the International Union of Geological Sciences is that we are currently in the Holocene epoch.“Finding this kind of marine litter on a nature reserve is an important warning of current human behavior. The next steps of our research will be to find solutions to this problem on Trindade Island and approach other ocean areas in Brazil.” Credit: Fernanda Avelar Santos/Ana Clara Suhett via Storyful

  • UPDATE 3-Chinese COVID data from Wuhan market gives clues on origins, researchers say

    Data from the early days of the COVID pandemic, briefly uploaded to a database by Chinese scientists, gives information on its origins, including suggesting a role for raccoon dogs in the coronavirus reaching humans, international researchers said. The virus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, with many suspecting a live animal market to be involved, before spreading round the world and killing nearly 7 million people to date.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Are in an "Argument" with the Palace Over the Coronation

    Prince William and Kate Middleton are in an argument with the Palace over Prince George's role in the coronation.

  • Moment of Truth in Trump Case After ‘Extraordinary’ Late Night Legal Battle

    Marco Bello/ReutersA U.S. appeals court is expected to rule shortly on whether Trump attorney Evan Corcoran can appear before a grand jury in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. The move comes after a dizzying saga overnight, in which the U.S. Department of Justice and attorneys for Trump filed dueling motions over Corcoran’s testimony. At the heart of the battling motions is a Friday ruling in which a federal judge reportedly sided with the DOJ, finding that Corcoran could be c