Messi Mania takes hold as Argentina advances to World Cup Final I The Rush

It’s Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Fans spanning the globe have found the most unique ways to celebrate their love of Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a spot in the World Cup Final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals

Kyler Murray is out for the rest of the Cardinals’ season with an ACL tear

Marcus Mariota abruptly left the Falcons after being benched

Baker Mayfield got the green light to try and keep his Hollywood comeback story alive, as he’ll start under center when the Rams face the Packers in Green Bay