Messi Mania takes hold as Argentina advances to World Cup Final I The Rush
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
Fans spanning the globe have found the most unique ways to celebrate their love of Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a spot in the World Cup Final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals
Kyler Murray is out for the rest of the Cardinals’ season with an ACL tear
Marcus Mariota abruptly left the Falcons after being benched
Baker Mayfield got the green light to try and keep his Hollywood comeback story alive, as he’ll start under center when the Rams face the Packers in Green Bay
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .