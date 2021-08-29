Messi makes his PSG debut as Madrid target Mbappé scores twice in win at Reims

Kylian Mbappé bagged a brace on Sunday night as Paris Saint-Germain introduced Lionel Messi to French football during a routine victory over Reims.

Mbappé, the subject of a 160 million euro transfer offer from Real Madrid, scored his first after 15 minutes at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

PSG dominated possession after the opener but could not double their advantage until 18 minutes into the second half when the 22-year-old France international notched up his third goal of the season.

The striker slotted home Achraf Hakimi’s cross from the right.

With the cushion, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino introduced Messi for his debut after 66 minutes.

The 34-year-old Argentine, who signed for PSG in August after nearly 20 years in the Barcelona team, replaced Neymar to underline the dizzying riches available to Pochettino.

Messi's fabled pyrotechnics failed to ignite the finale as Reims continued their wretched home form.

Oscar Garcia's men have not won a game on their own turf since a 1-0 success over Brest on 24 January.

By contrast PSG are soaring. They top Ligue 1 after four games games with 12 points.

Angers are second on 10 points following their 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon over Rennes.