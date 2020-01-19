Messi lifts Barcelona in Setién's debut, while Ronaldo brace propels Juventus (video)

Lionel Messi's second-half goal rescued Barcelona in Quique Setién's first match in charge. (REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both bagged winners on Sunday, and both their teams remained atop their respective leagues.

Messi scored to cap a brilliant Barcelona buildup in a 1-0 win over Granada, while Ronaldo’s brace lifted Juventus past Parma 2-1.

Barcelona was playing its first match under new manager Quique Setién, hired on Monday after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. The Catalans dominated possession but had nothing to show for it until the 76th minute, when Arturo Vidal took Antoine Griezmann’s filthy flick and set up Messi (via beIN Sports):

Ronaldo, meanwhile, fired Juve ahead shortly before halftime, with a shot that deflected off Matteo Darmian (via ESPN):

After Parma equalized through Andreas Cornelius, Ronaldo immediately responded in the 58th minute by firing home Paulo Dybala’s quick-cut pass:

Barcelona remains ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference, while Juventus pounces on Inter Milan’s draw against Lecce earlier Sunday to go four points clear atop Serie A.

Both clubs are among the favorites not just in their leagues but in Europe. When you have Messi and Ronaldo, that tends to happen.

