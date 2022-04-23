Messi leads PSG to record-tying 10th French league title

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-tying 10th French league title after Lionel Messi scored in their 1-1 draw with Lens on Saturday.

The Argentina superstar controlled a pass from Neymar before curling home from the edge of the box in the 68th minute.

Lens substitute Corentin Jean equalized with a sliding effort in the 88th, but the draw was still good enough for PSG to claim an eighth Ligue 1 crown since 2013.

The team had an unassailable 16-point lead over second-placed Marseille with four games left.

The Associated Press

