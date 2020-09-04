Messi breaks silence on Barcelona exit saga: 'The president did not keep his word'

Lionel Messi has broken his silence on why he sought to leave Barcelona, revealing to Goal a long-running dispute with club president Josep Bartomeu regarding his future at Camp Nou and the overall direction of the Liga giants.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner shook up the football world at the end of August when he dropped a major bombshell on Barca by demanding to leave and activating a clause in his contract that he believed would permit him to exit the Catalan club for free.

A dramatic saga ensued, with Messi refusing to engage with club commitments such as medical tests or training; the rumor mill was sent into overdrive with speculation about where the 33-year-old could play next.

With Barcelona crashing ignominiously out of the Champions League after an 8-2 hammering by Bayern Munich just a few weeks earlier, the idea of a sensational Messi exit piled the pressure on Bartomeu as presidential candidates lined up to cast judgement on the outgoing chief.

The embarrassing defeat to Bayern was not the reason for Messi’s drastic action, though it was certainly a bitter blow. Internal talk of an exit from Barcelona has been ongoing for a year or more, with no resolution on the horizon. Messi finally felt he needed to force the issue.

“I told the club, including the president, that I wanted to go. I've been telling him that all year. I believed it was time to step aside,” Messi told Goal.

“I believed that the club needed more young players, new players and I thought my time in Barcelona was over. I felt very sorry because I always said that I wanted to finish my career here.

“It was a very difficult year, I suffered a lot in training, in games and in the dressing room. Everything became very difficult for me and there came a time when I considered looking for new ambitions.

“It did not come because of the Champions League result against Bayern, no — I had been thinking about the decision for a long time.

“I told the president and, well, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I wanted to go or if I wanted to stay and in the end he did not keep his word.”

The act of sending the infamous burofax to the club outlining his position became something of an embarrassment for figures around the club, with former Barca vice president Jordi Mestre notably declaring, "The best player in history does not leave with a burofax!”

However, Messi has insisted it was not done with the intention of creating a bitter dispute, but to make his position — that he wanted to leave — official. Indeed, the Argentine is of the belief that it would simply have been business as usual had he not taken that step.

“Throughout the year I had been telling the president that I wanted to leave, that the time had come to seek new goals and new directions in my career,” Messi said. “He told me all the time: ‘We'll talk, not now, this and that’, but nothing. The president did not give me a clue at what he was really saying.

“Sending the burofax was making it official that I wanted to go and that I was free and the optional year — I was not going to use it and I wanted to go.

“It was not to make a mess, or to go against the club, but the way to make it official because my decision had been made.”

He added: “If I don't send the burofax, it's like nothing happens, I have the optional year I had to have continued all year.

