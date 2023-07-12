Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami training grounds draws media crowd, visit from Beckham

A throng of reporters and camera crews showed up bright and early at Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale training facility Wednesday morning, hoping to catch a glimpse of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. A day earlier, Messi and his family touched down in a private jet directly across the street at the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

It turns out Messi was not present for the final 15 minutes media members were allowed to observe practice Wednesday, but a source confirmed that he was at the facility earlier, finalizing paperwork and undergoing the standard physical required of all new players. He also met at least some of his teammates. Team co-owner David Beckham there for the occasion.

Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who is also joining Inter Miami, will be formally presented at “The Unveil” ceremony Sunday night at DRV PNK Stadium. The event will include musical entertainment and social media is buzzing with rumors that Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma are among the stars who may show up.

A “Major Press Conference” with team ownership and “A Major Player” is scheduled for Monday and his first training session open to the media is expected to be on Tuesday.

Inter Miami players have not yet played a game with Messi, but his addition to the team is already being felt around the training grounds. Security was beefed up and the media coverage of practice drastically increased.

“It’s a big change,” forward Josef Martinez said, breaking into a huge grin as he looked around the media surrounding him. “I don’t know what to say. It’s a lot of change, not just for the club, but the city, too. It’s important for everyone and we have to enjoy it.”

He added that the younger players, especially the teenagers on the squad, are unaccustomed to so much media attention. The group is trying to stay focused on Saturday’s road game against St. Louis City SC, in which Messi will not play.

“They might be in shock a little bit because these are big days,” Martinez said. “We have to put that away because the most important thing is Saturday.”

David Beckham, president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF, waves to the media gathered at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Players have been reluctant to speak too much about Messi, as his addition to the team has not been officially announced, but they were peppered with questions about the Argentine star after practice.

“Without question, everyone is happy and waiting for the moment; there is so much excitement and a lot to look forward to with a person of that magnitude,” Martinez said. “We can’t wait to have him and be able to enjoy him...To have a guy like him in our locker room, I am very happy. We are waiting for the day that can happen. You saw the impact he has on a whole country, imagine what he can do for a young team like ours.”

Asked if he met Messi, Martinez said he had not. “I know him from watching him on T.V.,” Martinez said. “I have not seen him yet.”

Martinez, a member of the Venezuelan national team, has played against Messi in South American competitions. Asked what it will be like to have Messi as a teammate, Martinez smiled and replied: “I will repeat, the day we have him here, I will be able to tell you more. For now, we don’t have information. We are waiting, like you, until that moment and we hope he gets here soon.”

Inter Miami CF soccer player Josef Martínez speaks to reporters gathered at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Asked if he met Messi on Wednesday, goalkeeper Drake Callender said: “No, no. Our goalie session started pretty early. So, I was out there. Maybe he’s inside. But I haven’t met him yet.”

Callender added that the team is trying to block out the distraction of Messi’s arrival and stay focused on the St. Louis game. Inter Miami is in last place in the East with 13 games remaining and has a big gap to make up to reach the playoff line.

“I think we’re all professionals, it’s mid-week, we have a game this weekend,” Callender said. “It’s a critical part of the season. So, we’re all focused on the weekend. But again, with all of this, it’s something that is a reality to us. And the best that we can do is just focus on our training and get ready for the game.”

The goalkeeper conceded this kind of hype is new to him.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a first for me, we have a lot of younger players in the group, and it may be a little more media around, security around, it may be a little bit different for them,” Callender said. “But again, just staying focused on what we can control, which is how hard we work, our effort, team morale, training, all that stuff is really important. If anything, it’s more exciting now.”

The arrival of Messi has made international headlines for weeks. His sponsors are cashing in, as well.

Hard Rock International announced Wednesday that a new item was joining its menu, the “Made For You by Leo Messi,” chicken sandwich. It is inspired by one of Messi’s favorite Argentinean dishes -- Milanese-style chicken, topped with melted provolone cheese, herbed aioli, fresh tomatoes and arugula on a toasted artisan bun. The Messi sandwich can be ordered at all participating Hard Rock Café locations and Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos worldwide.