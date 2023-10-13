Message from Boise State’s head coach ‘lit a new fire’ in left tackle after injuries

Boise State left tackle Kage Casey knew what was at stake in fall camp this year.

Longtime left tackle John Ojukwu was gone and had signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Casey knew he had a chance to earn a starting spot, but he struggled early in camp. He said he was rusty after missing spring ball while rehabbing from his second shoulder surgery in two years.

He suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during spring practice in 2022. He tore the labrum in his left shoulder last fall and then had surgery the day after the Broncos beat North Texas in the Frisco Bowl in December.

Casey said he felt a step slower than everybody else when camp began in August this year.

“I felt like I was playing terrible,” Casey said Thursday. “I was getting beat on all our one-on-one pass rush reps. I was getting beat on all my reach reps. I was letting Taylen (Green) get sacked. I felt horrible.”

He was at a low point, physically and mentally, a couple of weeks into camp. Then he got a text message that did more than lift his spirits. It propelled the redshirt freshman into a starting role.

The message was from Boise State head coach Andy Avalos: “I know it’s rough. I know what you’re going through. I’ve been there before, but we’ve got faith in you. Just keep working. Keep grinding.”

“That lit a new fire in me,” Casey said. “I went out the next week and I think I had some of my best practices.”

Casey was dominant for the rest of camp. He’ll make his seventh career start at left tackle Saturday at Colorado State (7:55 p.m., FS1), and he could face one of the nation’s best pass rushers.

“It was a little bit of a blind leap of faith starting him because he was coming off an injury,” Boise State offensive line coach Tim Keane said. “But I’ve been happy with his development and growth. He’s not perfect, but he’s hungry to get better every week.”

Casey found out he won the starting job during a meeting with the offense a week before the season opener at Washington. Offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan stood up in front of the team and said, “Well, Kage, you’re going to be going against the best edge rushers in the nation come Saturday.”

“I just leaned back in my chair and thought, ‘This is a dream come true,’” Casey said. “It’s awesome to know my coaches have faith in me and to see my hard work pay off.”

Casey edged out Texas Tech transfer Ethan Carde to win the starting job at a position that has produced a long line of NFL players from Boise State, including Daryn Colledge, Ryan Clady, Rees Odhiambo, Charles Leno Jr., Ezra Cleveland and Nate Potter, who is on Avalos’ staff as tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

Casey is well aware of how many great players lined up at left tackle for the Broncos before him. Does it add to the pressure that already comes with protecting the quarterback’s blindside? You bet it does, he said.

“I feel a ton of pressure playing this position,” he said. “But I have to remind myself playing offensive line is all about the basics. I’m not doing anything crazy on the field, like making one-handed catches. I’m just taking my kick steps and getting on a guy.”

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound native of Happy Valley, Oregon, has always been a straight shooter, said Clackamas High School football coach James Holan. Casey was a two-year starter at left tackle at Clackamas. He also played defensive end.

Holan said he isn’t the least bit surprised to see Casey starting at such a prestigious position so early in his college career.

“He has always been an extremely hard worker and an intrinsically motivated kid,” Holan said. “He also knows nerves are good, because that means what you’re doing is important and there’s something at stake.”

Casey and the rest of the Broncos’ offensive line are likely to be tested Saturday. Colorado State’s defense is led by edge rusher Mohamed Kamara, who leads the country with 9.5 sacks.

Kamara was injured in the Rams’ 44-24 loss to Utah State last weekend, but Rams head coach Jay Norvell said Wednesday that he was optimistic the pass rusher will be available.

Casey said he’s preparing as if Kamara is going to play.

“He’s a speed rusher and he’ll try to take my edge, but I just have to be aware of that and run him around,” Casey said. “I just have to keep a cool head and know, like every week, it’s just another defensive end.”

Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton was also injured against Utah State and will be a game-time decision, Norvell said. Horton leads the Rams with 48 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns.

BOISE STATE AT COLORADO STATE

When: 7:55 p.m. Saturday

Where: Canvas Stadium (36,500, Synthetic PowerBlade Pro System), Fort Collins, Colorado

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Dan Hellie, Dirk Koetter)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 3-3, 2-0 MW; Colorado State 2-3, 0-1 MW

Series: Boise State leads the series 12-0, including a 49-10 win last season in Boise

Vegas line: Boise State by 7.5

Weather: High of 58, 6% chance of rain, 8 mph wind