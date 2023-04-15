Mesquite ISD substitute teacher fired after allegedly encouraging students to fight

Mesquite Independent School District fired a substitute teacher Thursday after she was caught on video setting up one-on-fights fights between students in the classroom, officials said.

District officials haven’t publicly identified the teacher, but called her actions “appalling and intolerable” in a letter to parents, KXAS-TV reported.

“As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel,” district officials said in the letter.

The district told parents that the substitute teacher not only encouraged the students to fight, but outlined rules for them to follow and instructed a student to monitor the door.

The student who recorded the incident, which took place at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday, said the teacher pushed aside desks so the 12 and 13-year-olds would have room to fight, according to KXAS.

It’s not known how many students were involved, but some of them were bleeding afterwards, KXAS reported.

Beatriz Martinez, the mother of the student who recorded the fights, told KXAS that she was devastated.

“I couldn’t watch the full video,” she said. “I had to stop it multiple times because I didn’t think it was real. I was like, this must be a prank. This is not real.“

Martinez said other students have threatened her daughter for reporting the incident.

District officials said in the letter that they referred the matter to the Mesquite Police Department to pursue possible criminal charges.

Mesquite police told KXAS on Friday that the case was being “actively investigated,” but no arrests or charges had been made at that time.