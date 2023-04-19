DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The prevalence of mesothelioma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of mesothelioma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat mesothelioma to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include AstraZeneca, Amphera, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, and several others.

New York, USA, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesothelioma Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 50+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

The prevalence of mesothelioma has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of mesothelioma and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat mesothelioma to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include AstraZeneca, Amphera, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline mesothelioma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the mesothelioma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Mesothelioma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s mesothelioma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for mesothelioma treatment.

Key mesothelioma companies such as Amphera BV , Momotaro-Gene Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oncovir, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Bayer, Trizell Ltd, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Targovax, Polaris Group, Sanofi, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Inhibrx, Inc., VM Oncology, LLC, SOTIO Biotech AG, Atara Biotherapeutics, Targovax ASA, Oncotelic Therapeutics, Epizyme, Inc., AstraZeneca, RS Oncology LLC, Vivace Therapeutics, Inc, ImmVira Pharma Co. Ltd, Shionogi Inc., Compass Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Seagen Inc., Ikena Oncology, Xencor, Inc., Aminex Therapeutics, Inc., ProfoundBio, Verismo Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new mesothelioma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising mesothelioma pipeline therapies such as MesoPher, MTG201, IAG933, Poly-ICLC, BBI608, Anetumab ravtansine, rAd-IFN, CPI-0209, XmAb20717, HMPL-453, INBRX-109, SO-C101, VMD-928, NGM707, ONCOS-102, iCasp9M28z, ADI-PEG 20, SAR444245, APG-5918, Niraparib, OT-101, Tazemetostat, RSO-021, VT3989, APG-2449, T3011, S-488210, CTX-471, CTX131, TC-510, MRTX1719, SGN-BB228, IK-930, XmAb20717, AMXT1501, PRO1184, SynKIR 110, and others are under different phases of mesothelioma clinical trials.

In April 2023 , Verismo Therapeutics , a clinical-stage CAR T company, Penn spinout, and pioneer of the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, announced that it has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug, SynKIR-110 , for the treatment of patients with mesothelioma. SynKIR-110 is an investigational new drug for the treatment of mesothelin-expressing mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma and ovarian cancer.

In March 2023 , Merck and the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) reported positive data from the Phase II/III CCTG IND.227/KEYNOTE-483 trial of Keytruda, along with chemotherapy, as first-line treatment for advanced malignant pleural mesothelioma patients. According to the final study analysis, the combination of Keytruda and chemotherapy met the trial’s primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), demonstrating a clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in OS compared to chemotherapy alone.

In March 2023 , Avenge Bio, Inc. announced that it completed a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") with respect to AVB-001 for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma, and provided a corporate update. Preliminary feedback was received from the FDA on the future development of AVB-001 for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. Avenge obtained guidance from the FDA on its preclinical and clinical development plans and remains on track to submit an IND in the second half of 2023.

In January 2023 , Ultimovacs ASA announced the completed recruitment of 118 patients with pleural mesothelioma in the NIPU trial . NIPU is a randomized, multicenter phase II trial initiated and sponsored by Oslo University Hospital with support from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ultimovacs. UV1 is being evaluated in combination with the checkpoint inhibitors ipilimumab and nivolumab as second-line treatment for patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

In September 2022, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. announced positive topline results from the Phase I portion of the gavo-cel Phase I/II clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, with some patients still being monitored for clinical response or stable disease. The patients were heavily pretreated with a median of five prior lines of therapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors in 66% of patients and mesothelin-directed therapies in 19% of patients.

Story continues

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in mesothelioma treatment drugs @ Mesothelioma Pipeline Report

The mesothelioma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage mesothelioma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the mesothelioma clinical trial landscape.

Mesothelioma Overview

Mesothelioma is an asbestos-related cancer. It usually develops in the lining of the lungs or the abdomen. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is 18 to 31 months, but the prognosis may improve with treatment. Chest pain, shortness of breath, and general fatigue are all possible mesothelioma symptoms. Any level of asbestos exposure can cause mesothelioma. Certain occupations, however, may have higher rates of exposure. Based on the location of the tumor, there are four main types of mesothelioma. Malignant pleural mesothelioma is the most common. After recognizing mesothelioma symptoms, doctors will conduct a battery of tests and procedures to confirm a mesothelioma diagnosis. Biopsies are the only way to definitively diagnose mesothelioma. Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are the most common mesothelioma treatments. The most common approach is a multimodal approach, which combines two or more standard mesothelioma treatment options.





Find out more about mesothelioma treatment drugs @ Drugs for Mesothelioma Treatment

A snapshot of the Mesothelioma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Durvalumab AstraZeneca Phase III Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous MesoPher Amphera Phase II/III Immunostimulants Intravenous REIC gene therapy Momotaro-Gene Inc. Phase II Apoptosis stimulants; DKK3 expression modulators; Gene transference; Tumour suppressor gene modulators Intratumoral Napabucasin Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Phase I/II Beta catenin inhibitors; Cell death stimulants; STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors; Stem cell inhibitors Oral Tulmimetostat MorphoSys Phase I/II Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitors Oral IAG933 Novartis Pharmaceuticals Phase I Undefined mechanism Oral VT3989 Vivace Therapeutics, Inc. Phase I Transcription factor inhibitors Oral

Learn more about the emerging Mesothelioma pipeline therapies @ Mesothelioma Clinical Trials

Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment

The mesothelioma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the mesothelioma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Mesothelioma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical

Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunostimulants, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Apoptosis stimulants, DKK3 expression modulators, Gene transference, Tumour suppressor gene modulators, Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors, Beta catenin inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, STAT3 transcription factor inhibitors, Stem cell inhibitors, Enhancer of zeste homolog 2 protein inhibitors

Key Mesothelioma Companies : Amphera BV, Momotaro-Gene Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Oncovir, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Bayer, Trizell Ltd, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Targovax, Polaris Group, Sanofi, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, Inhibrx, Inc., VM Oncology, LLC, SOTIO Biotech AG, Atara Biotherapeutics, Targovax ASA, Oncotelic Therapeutics, Epizyme, Inc., AstraZeneca, RS Oncology LLC, Vivace Therapeutics, Inc, ImmVira Pharma Co. Ltd, Shionogi Inc., Compass Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, TCR2 Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Seagen Inc., Ikena Oncology, Xencor, Inc., Aminex Therapeutics, Inc., ProfoundBio, Verismo Therapeutics, and others

Key Mesothelioma Pipeline Therapies: MesoPher, MTG201, IAG933, Poly-ICLC, BBI608, Anetumab ravtansine, rAd-IFN, CPI-0209, XmAb20717, HMPL-453, INBRX-109, SO-C101, VMD-928, NGM707, ONCOS-102, iCasp9M28z, ADI-PEG 20, SAR444245, APG-5918, Niraparib, OT-101, Tazemetostat, RSO-021, VT3989, APG-2449, T3011, S-488210, CTX-471, CTX131, TC-510, MRTX1719, SGN-BB228, IK-930, XmAb20717, AMXT1501, PRO1184, SynKIR 110, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for Mesothelioma treatment, visit @ Mesothelioma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Mesothelioma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Mesothelioma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Durvalumab: AstraZeneca 8. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. REIC gene therapy: Momotaro-Gene Inc. 9. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. IAG933: Novartis Pharmaceuticals 10. Mesothelioma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Mesothelioma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Mesothelioma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the mesothelioma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Mesothelioma Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Mesothelioma Epidemiology

Mesothelioma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the mesothelioma epidemiology trends.

Mesothelioma Market

Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mesothelioma companies, including AstraZeneca, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., Shionogi, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, among others.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Pipeline

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant pleural mesothelioma companies, including TCR2 Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, MolMed, Ys Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., among others.

Malignant Mesothelioma Market

Malignant Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key malignant mesothelioma companies, including Epizyme, Ys Therapeutics, Novartis, Bayer, RS Oncology, among others.

Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline

Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant mesothelioma companies, including Epizyme, Ys Therapeutics, Novartis, Bayer, RS Oncology, among others.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology Forecast

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted malignant pleural mesothelioma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com



