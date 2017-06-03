Mesoraco homers in 10th, Reds rally for 3-2 win over Braves

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez reacts after hitting an RBI double off Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jim Johnson during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Cincinnati. The Reds won 3-2. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Devin Mesoraco brought an 0-for-15 slump with him to the plate in the 10th inning. He busted out with his first game-ending homer.

Eugenio Suarez scored the tying run in the ninth on Jim Johnson's wild pitch, and Mesoraco led off the 10th with a homer Friday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Mesoraco, who got into the game as a defensive replacement in the 10th, connected off Jose Ramirez (2-2) for his first career game-ending homer . He took extra batting practice earlier in the day, trying to get out of his slump.

''Usually, in those situations, I'm making an out, so it felt pretty good,'' Mesoraco said.

Raisel Iglesias (2-0) faced three batters in the top of the 10th inning, leaving the Reds in position to end their three-game losing streak.

''This is one of those unique teams where you're never out of a ballgame,'' manager Bryan Price said. ''We talk about that teams like that before every series, and now we're one of those teams.''

Second baseman Brandon Phillips returned to Great American Ball Park for the first time since his trade in February after 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He got a long ovation before his first at-bat and raised his helmet to recognize the 27,300 fans. Phillips went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz pitched two-hit ball for seven innings and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, five of them called by umpire Mike Winters. He turned a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen.

''He was really good, the best one so far,'' manager Brian Snitker said. ''He was very aggressive. It's a shame we couldn't get him the win.''

The Reds tied it against Johnson, who blew a save for the fourth time. Suarez doubled home a run, advanced on a groundout, and scored on Johnson's wild pitch off the plate and in the dirt with two outs.

''If it's straight at me, I've got a chance,'' catcher Tyler Flowers said. ''When it's outside, all you can do is try to pick it. There's not enough time to get out there.''

Dansby Swanson emerged from his 2-for-26 slump and put the Braves in position to win it. Swanson, batting .185, singled in his first at-bat and set up Ender Inciarte's sacrifice fly. Swanson led off the fifth inning with a homer down the left-field line off Bronson Arroyo.

Arroyo gave one of the best performances in his long comeback from elbow surgery, allowing two runs in six innings. He has given up a major league-leading 19 homers, 15 of them solos.

SILENT TREATMENT

Phillips declined to talk to the media before his first game back in Cincinnati and again afterward. The Reds played a tribute to Phillips on the videoboard in the middle of the first inning.

KEEP IT GOING

Atlanta's Matt Kemp had two singles and a double, extending his hitting tear into a new month. He batted .357 in May, third-best in the NL, and had 41 hits.

STATS

Atlanta is 11-25 against the Reds since 2007. ... The Braves are 1-5 in extra innings this season. ... The Reds have homered in 13 straight games, their longest such streak since they connected in 18 straight in 2010. ... The Reds failed to score in the first inning, ending their streak of six straight games with first-inning runs.

BRAVES MOVES

Atlanta activated LHP Eric O'Flaherty and INF Adonis Garcia off the DL and called up INF Johan Camargo from Triple-A Gwinnett. O'Flaherty has been on the DL since May 20 with a strained lower back. Garcia missed 15 games with a sore left Achilles tendon. Camargo is in his third stint with the Braves. OF Emilio Bonifacio was designated for assignment. INF Jace Peterson and RHP Matt Wisler were optioned to Triple-A.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Tony Cingrani will make what's expected to be his final rehab appearance in Saturday and could be activated. He's been sidelined since April 21 with a strained right oblique.

UP NEXT

Braves: R.A. Dickey (3-4) is 1-2 in his career against the Reds. His only win came on July 25, 2011, with the Mets, a 4-2 victory.

Reds: Scott Feldman (4-4) has won his last two starts, allowing five runs in 11 innings.

