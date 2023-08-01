Mesoblast (ASX:MSB investor three-year losses grow to 74% as the stock sheds AU$94m this past week

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Mesoblast Limited (ASX:MSB) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 74% in the last three years. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

With the stock having lost 9.5% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that Mesoblast didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Mesoblast's revenue dropped 52% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 20%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mesoblast shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Mesoblast .

