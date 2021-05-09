These Mesh Pants Slip Over Your Shorts To Keep Mosquitos Away

Sometimes, no matter what kind of repellant you use, mosquitos are just attracted to you.

There is a seemingly endless list of positive things about summertime. But at the very top of the negatives? Mosquitos. They’re the quickest way to take a fun outdoors evening indoors. Sometimes, no matter what kind of repellant you use, mosquitos are just attracted to you. That’s why we all need a pair of Coghlan’s Bug Pants (even if they do look a bit silly).

The full-length pants are made of ultra-fine mesh, so they can protect your skin from pesky mosquitoes, wood ticks, deer ticks, and no-see-ums. They have an elasticized drawstring waist and cuffs, so they’ll prevent any bugs from sneaking in. The Bug Pants are lightweight and cool, meaning you’ll prefer putting these on in 90-degree weather over a pair of jeans or leggings.

You can order Coghlan’s Bug Pants on Amazon Prime for $12.95. While they do come in different sizes, they’re unisex and the elastic waist will accommodate many people. For example, size medium fits up to 200 pounds, and you don’t want them to be super form-fitting anyway.

Now we know what you’re thinking — why wouldn’t you just change into long pants? Well, maybe it’s really hot out, or maybe you don’t want to ruin an outfit, or maybe it’s just easier to slide these on instead of leaving a party to go change. What we’re trying to say is, if you don’t like them, don’t buy them. But we think they’re kind of genius.

