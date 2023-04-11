Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market to Reach USD 10.1 Bn by 2031 | TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global mesenchymal stem cells market size stood at USD 3.2 Bn in 2022, and the global industry is expected to reach a value of USD 10.1 Bn by 2031. The global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2031.

Increase in studies and research examining the significance and uses of MSCs, or stromal cells with the capacity for self-renewal and multilineage differentiation is boosting their popularity. Human MSCs can be grown in culture, are widely accessible, and are comparatively simple to collect in large quantities. They are also extensively utilized due to their anti-inflammatory, self-renewing, and immune-privileged qualities.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 3.2 Bn in 2022 Estimated Value USD 10.1 Bn by 2031 Growth Rate 12.7% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 237 Pages Market Segmentation By Products & Services, Type, Source of Isolation, and Indication Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cytiva (Danaher Corporation), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Corporation), Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Sartorius AG, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, and PromoCell GmbH

Key Findings of Market Report

The leading segment of mesenchymal stem cells is allogenic stem cells. Autologous MSCs are a safe alternative as the cells won't react negatively to the cells; however, there are a few restrictions. Obtaining the necessary quantity could be challenging or impossible, as many of the patients would be elderly or may have comorbid conditions. Even if MSCs are collected, they are likely to be of inferior quality. Use of MSCs in emergency situations is constrained due to the lengthy extraction and expansion procedure. On the other hand, allogenic stem cells are produced on a bigger scale, received from donors who have undergone screening, and can be tested and utilized as required in emergency situations.

Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in MSC-related applications and studies, as well as significant increase in investment for research, is anticipated to be drive business opportunities in the global market. Research on MSCs is growing, due to their potential to treat COVID-19 sequelae such as ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome).

Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market: Regional Landscape

The U.S. contributes to more than 45% of the global market demand for MSCs, which is a major contribution from North America. Location of many important companiesand greater centralized funding, notably in COVID-19 treatment applications, are boosting demand. In April 2020, Canada's Stem Cell Network announced funding for three COVID-19-related studies from the Government of Canada. One of the projects, "Cellular Immuno-Therapy for COVID-19 induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: the CIRCA-19 Trial," received US$ 300,000 to carry out a clinical trial examining the application of MSCs as a treatment for the acute respiratory distress witnessed in COVID-19 patients.

Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market: Key Players

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Axol Biosciences Ltd.

PromoCell GmbH

Cell Applications Inc.

Lonza Group

Cyagen US Inc.

Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market: Segmentation

Component

Product

Service

Type

Autologous

Allogeneic

Source of Isolation

Bone Marrow

Cord Blood

Peripheral Blood Fallopian Tube

Fetal Liver

Lung

Adipose

Indication

Bone And Cartilage Repair

Cardiovascular Disease

Inflammatory And Immunological Diseases

Liver Diseases

Cancer

GvHD

Other Indications

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

