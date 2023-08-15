Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Academy Museum Gala

The fundraising event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola are getting their flowers at this year's Academy Museum Gala.

On Tuesday, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced honorees for its third annual fundraising gala, which will be on Saturday, Oct. 14. Organizers noted in a press release that the fundraiser was "green-lit to move forward by WGA and SAG-AFTRA" amid the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

Streep, 74 — who has won three of her 21 acting Oscar nominations over the course of her career — will receive the Icon Award, which celebrates "an artist whose career has had a significant global cultural impact."

The Pillar Award will go to Winfrey, 69, acknowledging her "exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum." (Winfrey won the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy's Governors Awards back in 2011.)

Creed III actor/director Jordan, 36, will receive the Vantage Award, which honors "an emerging artist or scholar who is helping to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema."

Finally, Coppola, 52, the Oscar-winning writer/director whose next film Priscilla is out in October, will receive the Visionary Award, recognizing an "artist or scholar whose innovations have advanced the art of cinema."

Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum, said in a statement Tuesday, "We are excited to gather again at our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact and indelible importance of cinema. I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways."

“We are truly grateful to our co-chairs Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry and Ryan Murphy, for hosting this special evening and to Rolex for their continued support of the Museum and cinema worldwide," added Stewart.



Next year's Academy Awards are currently scheduled to be held Sunday, March 10.

