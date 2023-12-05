Meryl Streep Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With All of Her Kids

The Academy Museum Gala really brought out all the stars.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

It was a family affair for Meryl Streep, who invited all of her children to join her at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The entire family posed on the carpet and though Streep's children generally stay out of the spotlight when it comes to their mom racking up awards, everyone was present and accounted for, including Streep's son, Henry Wolfe, and daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa. Henry’s wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker, and Grace’s husband, Mark Ronson, also posed for the impromptu family portrait.

As if she needed one more honor to add to her impressive collection, Streep took home the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award, which was presented to her by Greta Gerwig. Last year, Streep's August: Osage County co-star Julia Roberts took home the same award.

Michael Tran / AFP

Related: Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Had a 'Devil Wears Prada' Reunion in Coordinating Sequin-Covered Looks

Noticeably absent was Streep's ex-husband, Don Gummer. Streep and Gummer shared that they'd been separated for six years back in November, with a rep telling Page Six that they decided to have "lives apart." The last time they attended a red carpet together was the 2018 Oscars ceremony.



MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Streep did offer her ex a shoutout when she took home an Academy Award back in 2012.

"First, I’m gonna thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech, they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me," she said when she won the Best Actress honor for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Iron Lady.



See More







instyle181922016

5EO8Wg







For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.