Meryl Streep Goes on the Trip of a Lifetime in Trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Let Them All Talk’

HBO Max has released the first trailer for Meryl Streep and Steven Soderbergh’s highly anticipated film “Let Them All Talk.”

The comedy follows a renowned author, Alice Hughes (Streep), who embarks on a journey with old friends in the hopes of healing old wounds. Her nephew also comes along to accompany the ladies, until he finds himself involved with a young literary agent. As they are all stuck together on a cruise ship, tensions begin to rise, and Streep’s character is forced to confront the ways in which she may have hurt the ones she loves the most.

Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges and Gemma Chan round out the cast. The screenplay was written by MacArthur Fellowship recipient Deborah Eisenberg.

Streep previously starred in Soderbergh’s Panama Papers drama, “The Laundromat,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and debuted on Netflix. She is headlining Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom,” a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, in which she will reunite with Nicole Kidman. Streep will also have a voice role in Apple TV Plus’ animated short film “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.”

Oscar-winning director Soderbergh was recently an executive producer on the Quibi show “Wireless,” in addition to “Bill and Ted Face the Music.” Soderbergh also has another film in the works at HBO Max, “No Sudden Move,” starring Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm and Ray Liotta.

The film is produced by Gregory Jacobs for Extension 765 and Warner Max, and the executive producers are Ken Meyer and Joseph Malloch. “Let Them All Talk” is set for release on Dec. 10.

Watch the trailer below.

