Meryl Streep Breaks Her Own Golden Globes Record With ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Nomination

Meryl Streep has broken a Golden Globes record. Her own. Streep came in to today’s Globes nominations with 32 noms and eight wins and she has now notched her 33rd nomination — for her supporting turn as aspiring actress Loretta Durkin in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

It is her fourth nomination for her television work. She was previously nominated for the 1997 TV movie First…Do No Harm, the 2003 miniseries Angels in America, which she won, and Season 2 of Big Little Lies.

Her other nominations and wins, all for film, including 1978’s The Deer Hunter (nomination), followed the next year with her first win for Kramer vs. Kramer.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

