Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt Have an Iconic "The Devil Wears Prada" Reunion

The Devil Wears Prada costars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt reunited last night. That’s all.

But, really, it was as iconic as ever. From the Runway magazine office to the SAG Awards stage 18 years later, the three stars joined one another to present the first award of the night, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (which ultimately went to Jeremy Allen White for his role in the Bear). The whole interaction left us thinking: Truth is, there is no one who can do what they do.

It all started with Streep—who plays cutthroat ice queen editor Miranda Priestly in the 2006 comedy—who took the stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall and almost tripped over the microphone. She told the audience before her that she had forgotten two things: her glasses and the envelope announcing the winner.

Blunt and Hathaway then walked out, each holding one of the forgotten items and hugging Streep—embodying their personal assistant roles Emily Charlton and Andy Sachs, respectively, but this time not the least bit frazzled.

Streep began her speech: “It’s an age-old question: Where does the actor end and the character begin?” Before Blunt cut in: “Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are like twins.”

Streep chuckled and shook her head before responding, “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda Priestly.”

Referencing the film, Hathaway jutted in: “No, no, that wasn’t a question,” to which Streep looked at her deadpan before beginning to open the envelope.

For one more lighthearted dig, and calling back to the movie once again, Blunt commented, “By all means move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me,” breaking character at the end to laugh.

In true form, the three stars brought their fashion A-game for the linkup. Streep looked gorgeous in a sweeping, long-sleeve burgundy gown with whimsical sparkly swirl motifs all over by, you guessed it, Prada.

In her own nod to the film, Hathaway looked regal in a piece from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2015 Couture collection; her gown featured a wide built-in belt, an off-the-shoulder design, and a soaring thigh-high slit going up the sweeping trumpet skirt, all in a rich cerulean blue. Cerulean is, of course, the shade of Andy’s “lumpy blue sweater” in the movie that Miranda so ruthlessly picks apart in one of her legendary monologues.

Looking as fiery as her character, Blunt sizzled in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The piece featured a trailing skirt and a daring neckline that plunged down to her mid torso.

Blunt and Hathaway reunited just a few months ago for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in December 2023 . Reflecting on her filming experience, Blunt said: "We just had a joy bomb of a time on that movie. I don’t know if any of us knew it was going to become what it did. It’s quoted to me every week. It will be the movie that changed my life."

