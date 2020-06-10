Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park as Liverpool get permission to play at Anfield

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool will be played at Goodison Park after the city’s Safety Advisory Group gave permission for the fixture to take place as scheduled, with Liverpool also given the green light to stage all remaining home Premier League game at Anfield.

The match was one of two games involving Liverpool flagged to take place at neutral grounds due to fears that supporters would congregate outside the closed stadiums and breach social distancing guidelines, with the away trip to Manchester City on Thursday 2 July also yet to be confirmed.

But at a meeting of the council’s Safety Advisory Group on Wednesday, both Liverpool and Everton were given approval to play their remaining home games at Anfield and Goodison Park respectively after reassurance was given that the conditions outside the grounds can be managed.

The derby received support from both Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and the Merseyside Police, with authorities happy for the game to take place at Goodison Park next Sunday at 7pm.

It was also decided at the meeting that Liverpool’s remaining home Premier League games will be played at Anfield, meaning they could wrap up the title at their own stadium when they take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday 24 June if they haven’t already done so.

Wendy Simon, chair of the Safety Advisory Group: “A lot of factors have been taken into consideration, especially the safety of the players, match officials and staff in attendance at both stadia. We are confident the measures in place will allow the matches to be held behind closed doors without any detrimental impact to all concerned and recommend to the city council that the safety certificates for both grounds be amended to allow this to happen."





