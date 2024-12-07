Merseyside derby called off because of Storm Darragh

An amber weather warning was issued on Merseyside on Saturday morning [Getty Images]

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park has been postponed on safety grounds because of severe weather caused by Storm Darragh.

An amber weather warning for strong winds was issued for Merseyside on Saturday morning amid disruptive conditions across the UK.

The game was called off after a meeting between both clubs and representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council.

"Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance," an Everton statement read.

Liverpool said the decision was "due to the risk to safety in the local area".

The match was due to kick off at 12:30 GMT and be the final league derby between the two teams at Goodison before Everton move into a new stadium in 2025.

Liverpool are seven points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, with both those teams set to play on Sunday - at Tottenham and Fulham respectively.

Sean Dyche's Everton sat 15th in the top flight coming into the weekend, five points clear of the relegation places.

The Toffees announced after the match's postponement that they had donated food to local foodbanks and charitable causes across the city.

Items such as pies and sausage rolls had been prepared in anticipation for the 40,000 crowd that had been expected at Goodison Park.

Millions of people in parts of Wales and south-west England were told to stay at home to avoid danger during the storm.

Forecasters have warned of winds of up to 90mph in some parts, while the Met Office issued its highest-level red warning on Friday to cover areas of western and southern Wales - where tens of thousands of homes are without power.

The Aussie teenager who travelled for final Goodison derby

One supporter counting the cost of Saturday's postponement more than most is Australian teenager Mackenzie.

The 15-year-old, from Sydney, saved for months in order to afford a trip to Liverpool to watch his beloved Everton take on the Reds.

The teenager, who is staying with extended family in the north-west, attended Wednesday's 4-0 win against Wolves at Goodison Park but it was Saturday's visit of Liverpool that was set to be the highlight of the trip.

"I mean, look, I was a bit let down but I looked out the window and thought 'no wonder'," Mackenzie told BBC Merseyside.

"It makes sense, the weather's just crazy out there so I understand why it couldn't go ahead. I was a bit sad but I'm sitting in my nan's big warm house, surrounded by people that love me, so I can't really complain. There's people that will actually be out there in that."

To make up for the postponement, club captain Seamus Coleman sent the teenager a video message and invited him to visit the club's training ground on Monday.

"It's amazing. It was surreal. A bit of a pinch-me moment," Mackenzie said.

"All I've done is book a flight so it's crazy that it's gone from watching a football match to this.

"It's going to be amazing to see all the players. Not many people get to see that, so I'm really grateful."

Are other Premier League games going ahead?

In the Premier League, all four other matches on Saturday are set to go ahead as planned.

There are three 15:00 GMT kick-offs - Aston Villa v Southampton, Brentford v Newcastle and Crystal Palace v Manchester City - while Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest at 17:30.

List of cancelled football matches this weekend

Premier League

Everton v Liverpool

Championship

Cardiff City v Watford

Plymouth Argyle v Oxford United

League One

Blackpool v Rotherham United

Bristol Rovers v Bolton Wanderers

Crawley v Stevenage

League Two

Barrow v Milton Keynes Dons

Newport County v Carlisle United

Notts County v Colchester United

Irish Premiership

Dungannon Swifts v Linfield

Cliftonville v Carrick

Glenavon v Crusaders

Loughgall v Larne

Glentoran v Ballymena

Scottish League Two

Bonnyrigg Rose v Spartans

What other sporting events have been affected?

Race meetings at Chepstow, Aintree and Wolverhampton have been abandoned.

The Premiership Women's Rugby match between Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate was postponed.