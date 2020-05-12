Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

It's been a good week for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.5% to US$9.71. Revenues fell -97% short of what the analysts had expected, coming in at US$11k. Statutory losses were somewhat milder than expected, coming in with a loss of US$0.35 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Mersana Therapeutics

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NasdaqGS:MRSN Past and Future Earnings May 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the seven analysts covering Mersana Therapeutics provided consensus estimates of US$823.1k revenue in 2020, which would reflect a sizeable 25% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 10% from last year to US$1.26. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.51m and US$1.46 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$12.60, with the analysts increasingly optimistic about shrinking losses, despite the expected decline in sales. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mersana Therapeutics at US$14.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$12.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of analyst estimates, it looks to us as though the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting that Mersana Therapeutics is an easy business to forecast or that the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 25%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Mersana Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Mersana Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Mersana Therapeutics (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.