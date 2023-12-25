Merry Swiftmas! Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game with Her Mom Andrea, Dad Scott and Brother Austin

Taylor Swift brought her parents along to Kansas City on Christmas Day to watch Travis Kelce play

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift waves as she arrives prior to a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri

It’s a Christmas family affair for Taylor Swift!

The pop superstar, 34, spent her holiday in Kansas City, where boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders — and Taylor brought her family along for the fun.

Mom Andrea, 65, and dad Scott Swift, 71, joined the “Anti-Hero” singer as she walked into Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Her brother, Austin Swift, also made an appearance secretly dressed as Santa Claus. As Swift made her way into the stadium she walked with her brother by her side. Her parents followed behind them.

Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, meanwhile, previously told PEOPLE that she'd be in Philadelphia "spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad," her older son Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jamie Squire/Getty aylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri

The Swift family outing came just over a week after Scott also accompanied his daughter to a Chiefs game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Taylor Swift and Scott Swift watch the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 17.

During that game, Scott showed his allegiance to Travis’ team in a red crewneck, while Taylor wore a gray Chiefs crewneck and a white knit cap that was embroidered with “87,” Travis' jersey number.

The singer’s dad met Travis for the first time last month in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when the NFL star traveled down to watch one of Taylor's Eras Tour performances.

After the pair met, Jason, 36, teased Scott on the football players’ podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, for abandoning his lifelong support of the Philadelphia Eagles to support his daughter’s new beau.

Michael Owens/Getty; Cooper Neill/Getty Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

In the podcast episode, Jason pointed out that Scott donned a Chiefs lanyard to watch his daughter on stage in Buenos Aires with Travis, prompting the tight end to joke that he’s “got ‘em all over here to the good side, baby” — a reference to the Swift family’s former allegiance to Jason’s team.

“What are we doing, Scott?” the center said, as Travis continued, “Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over.”

Ignoring his brother, Jason pushed back, addressing Scott directly: “You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous.”



