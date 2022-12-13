Merry Christmas, When a 2013 Thriller Starring Hugh Jackman Is the #1 Film on Netflix

Five Christmas films dominate the VOD charts, led by “The Grinch” (Universal/$3.99), challenged only by “Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery/$19.99). However, leading the Netflix chart is “Prisoners,” a 10-year-old Warner Bros. thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal that also served as Denis Villeneuve’s English-language debut.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio,” one of Netflix’s high-end holiday originals, ranks #3, behind Sony’s “Bullet Train.”

More from IndieWire

“Grinch,” along with “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Universal/$3.99) and “Elf” (WBD/$3.99), placed on all three charts. Particularly impressive is their showing on Vudu, which calculates by revenue.

Two other holiday titles — “The Holiday” (Sony/$3.99) and 47-minute 1964 TV special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (Universal/$9.99, for sale only) — also have a single listing. They join “Black Adam,” “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$4.99), and “Ticket to Paradise” (Universal/$19.99) among those making all charts.

New are “She Said” (Universal/$19.99). Despite its lack of theatrical interest, it’s #2 at Vudu as well as #8 at iTunes. “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon/$5.99) makes its first appearance in any top 10 with a now-reduced price (#4 at iTunes, which often does well with specialized releases).

Overall, Universal holds an amazing 13 of the 30 positions this weeks, with seven of these coming from Christmas titles.

Today also sees three top fall specialized releases — “The Fabelmans” (Universal), “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), and “Bones and All” (United Artists) arrive on PVOD. That performance will be critical to the ultimate success of each title. iTunes, quick to reflect transactions, already has “The Fabelmans” at #6, “Banshees” #10, with “Bones” not yet in their top 30.

Netflix has been heavy with originals of late, with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” arriving December 23 and certain to claim the top spot.

Story continues

The other new original this week at Netflix is the Spanish mystery “God’s Crooked Lines” at #6. It trails “Emily the Criminal” (a 2022 theatrical release) and the animated “Storks.”

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for December 12. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

2. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

3. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

4. Triangle of Sadness (Neon) – $5.99

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

6. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

7. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Universal) – $9.99

8. She Said (Universal) – $19.99

9. The Holiday (Sony) – $3.99

10. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

2. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.49

3. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

4. Bullet Train (Sony) – $5.99

5. Smile (Paramount) – $5.99

6. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

7. Nope (Universal) – $5.99

8. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

9. The Woman King (Sony) – $19.99

10. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers December 5-11

1. Black Adam (WBD) – $19.99

2. She Said (Universal) – $19.99

3. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Sony) – $19.99

4. Smile (Paramount) – $5.99

5. Ticket to Paradise (Universal) – $19.99

6. The Grinch (Universal) – $3.99

7. The Woman King (Sony) – $19.99

8. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Universal) – $3.99

9. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount) – $4.99

10. Elf (WBD) – $3.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, December 12. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Prisoners (2013 theatrical release)

2. Bullet Train (2022 theatrical release)

3. Pinocchio (Netflix original animated film)

4. Emily the Criminal (2022 theatrical original)

5. Storks (2016 theatrical release)

6. God’s Crooked Lines (Netflix Spanish original)

7. Troll (Netflix Norwegian original)

8. 21 Jump Street (2012 theatrical release)

9. The Best of Me (2014 theatrical release)

10. The Noel Diary (2022 Netflix original)

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.