‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Breaks Another House Record With $1.5M Gross – Broadway Box Office

Broadway’s starry Merrily We Roll Along revival had another strong run of previews last week, grossing a hefty $1,471,644 and setting another house record at the Hudson Theatre.

The Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez topped the venue’s previous seven-performance record of $1,431,543, held by David Byrne’s American Utopia.

More from Deadline

Merrily was the only show on the boards officially filling all its seats for the week ending Oct. 1. Hamilton was a virtual sell out, with 99.7% of seats filled (and a gross of $1,776,084), and The Lion King was at 99.4% of capacity at the Minskoff (grossing $1,923,263, even with a TDF reduced-rate Sensory Friendly matinee on Oct. 1).

Two productions opened last week: Purlie Victorious, grossing $358,336 at the Music Box, and Melissa Etheridge: My Window taking $179,113 at Circle in the Square. Press and opening night comps no doubt took a bite into receipts.

Other previewing productions included Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, taking $193,619 at the Friedman (opening tonight), and Gutenberg! The Musical! grossing $759,339 at the James Earl Jones. Opening night is Oct. 12.

In all, the 26 Broadway productions took in $23,116,749 for the week, a small 3% increase over the previous week. Attendance for the week held steady at 199,458. Average ticket price was $115.90.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $543,413,435 with total attendance of 4,477,657 at 88% of capacity.

All figures courtesy of The Broadway League. For complete box office listings, visit the League’s website.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.