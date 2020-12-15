Merrilee Fullerton’s 'Factual Landscape' Paints An Incomplete Picture (Analysis)

Emma Paling
·Reporter, HuffPost Canada
·8 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands by as Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's minister of long-term care, takes a question from the media during an announcement in Ajax, Ont., on July 28, 2020. (Photo: Chris Young/Canadian Press)
Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands by as Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Ontario's minister of long-term care, takes a question from the media during an announcement in Ajax, Ont., on July 28, 2020. (Photo: Chris Young/Canadian Press)

TORONTO — The email came late on a Friday evening and it was long.

“I am reaching out in response to your article ... and to request that you please update it to better align with the factual landscape as it relates to inspections in long-term care,” minister of long-term care Merrilee Fullerton’s press secretary Krystle Caputo wrote to HuffPost Canada on Dec. 4, shortly after 10 p.m.

Her email toured a “factual landscape” that was missing some significant landmarks. Like many of the minister’s own talking points, Caputo’s defense of the government relied on information that was true but incomplete, and potentially even misleading.

The email was in response to an article that said the Ministry of Long-Term Care had only done comprehensive inspections of 11 of the province’s more than 600 nursing homes over seven months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was based on information in a report from the province’s long-term care commission, which was struck to find out how COVID-19 spread so rapidly through these facilities, killing 2,408 people as of Monday.

Earlier:

The commission flagged the government’s approach to inspections as a “key gap” that failed residents.

Under previous governments, the ministry did fulsome inspections or “resident quality inspections (RQIs),” in hundreds of homes every year. After the Progressive Conservative government came to power, however, the number of homes that got RQIs dropped to 27 in 2019 and just 11 throughout most of 2020, the commission said.

Ontario still does thousands of other inspections every year, which are more narrow and look into specific complaints or “critical incidents,” like a resident falling and hitting their head.

This left the government with an “incomplete picture” before the pandemic, the commission said, because reactive inspections are “very unlikely” to identify issues with personal protective equipment and infection prevention and control policies.

Caputo’s email said that the government changed its approach after two independent reviews.

“The ministry shifted towards a risk-based inspection framework in the Fall of 2018 following a recommendation by Ontario’s Auditor-General in her 2015 report,” Caputo wrote. “It allowed us to respond to urgent concerns and to clear an inspections backlog that had been accumulating.”

‘Obviously wasn’t the right decision’

But the auditor did not recommend cutting RQIs. She made that abundantly clear at a press conference the following Monday.

“We did not recommend them to stop their comprehensive inspections,” Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said. “That was a judgment call that somebody in the ministry made that, in hindsight, obviously wasn’t the right decision to make.”

At the time of her report, the ministry was doing comprehensive inspections at the expense of urgent complaints, for example, that a resident was being abused or wasn’t being fed, Lysyk explained.

Auditor General of Ontario Bonnie Lysyk answers reporters' questions at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo: Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)
Auditor General of Ontario Bonnie Lysyk answers reporters' questions at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo: Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

“What we recommended is that, continue doing your inspections — we never said stop their inspections — continue doing your inspections, but factor into those inspections long-term care homes that you are seeing have more incidences and more complaints, so that when you’re selecting which homes to go to, go to the high-risk homes first,” Lysyk said.

She thanked the reporter for the chance to set the record straight, saying her recommendation had “totally been turned around in the public forum.”

Fullerton’s press secretary also told HuffPost their inspection method was “validated by Justice [Eileen] Gillese.” The justice led the government’s public inquiry after a nurse murdered eight people in long-term care homes over the course of nine years.

Gillese declined to be interviewed, telling HuffPost she’s not allowed to speak to journalists because she’s a sitting judge.

Justice Eileen E. Gillese, Commissioner of the Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System delivers her report in Woodstock, Ont. on July 31, 2019. (Photo: Geoff Robins/Canadian Press)
Justice Eileen E. Gillese, Commissioner of the Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System delivers her report in Woodstock, Ont. on July 31, 2019. (Photo: Geoff Robins/Canadian Press)

Her report, like Lysyk’s, said the government needed to do a better job of identifying which homes were really struggling to provide a safe environment and prioritize the most urgent inspections.

It did not recommend cutting RQIs.

In response to questions for this story, Caputo said the government has done more critical incident and complaint inspections than previous governments did.

“RQIs are one type of inspection, and are still being used as appropriate, among other inspection formats,” she said by email. “Last year, over 2,800 inspections were conducted, which represented a meaningful increase over previous years. This allowed us to respond to urgent concerns and to clear an inspections backlog that had been accumulating.”

RQIs are one type of inspection, and are still being used as appropriate, among other inspection formats. Minister Merrilee Fullerton's spokesperson

Minister Fullerton has not been available to take questions from reporters since the commission’s report came out last week. And now that the legislature adjourned early, it’s unclear when she’ll answer for it. Not that her comments have always been clear or representative of the grave situation she has on her hands.

Fullerton has made comments in the legislature that she later denied making.

During question period on Oct. 19, she said: “Our homes are doing well with staffing. There are no issues with staffing collapse in our homes.” An hour later she contradicted herself: “I don’t believe I’ve ever said there are no staffing issues.”

The next day, Fullerton said she only meant homes with outbreaks of COVID-19 were doing well with staffing. But front-line workers at some homes that have outbreaks continued to say they were working short-staffed. Fullerton and her staff continue to refute it.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton make an announcement in Ajax, Ont. on July 28, 2020. (Photo: Chris Young/Canadian Press)
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton make an announcement in Ajax, Ont. on July 28, 2020. (Photo: Chris Young/Canadian Press)

She’s also appeared to deny upsetting allegations from families who lost their mothers and fathers to COVID-19 in long-term care.

On May 20, the Globe and Mail reported that some home administrators and local health units aimed to keep long-term care residents out of hospitals in order to shore up space for other COVID-19 patients. Andrew Watt was quoted saying his mother, Nina Watt, did not want to leave hospital for long-term care but was told it was her only option. She was dead three weeks later.

On June 9, HuffPost reported the story of Paul Parkes, who died at Orchard Villa long-term care home after his daughter says staff refused to transfer him to hospital or give him oxygen.

But there was never a situation where residents would be stopped from being moved to hospital ... Minister Merrilee Fullerton

On June 24, Fullerton addressed the issue in question period.

“If the resident or their guardian or their family wants them to be moved to a hospital, that is their right, and that must be the case,” she said. “But there was never a situation where residents would be stopped from being moved to hospital if that’s what they wished.”

When HuffPost then reported that the minister had denied patients were refused hospital stays, Fullerton’s former press secretary said the story was wrong and suggested other headlines that she would prefer HuffPost publish. (HuffPost declined to change the headline but added an update to the story.)

Caputo said Monday that hospitals are forbidden from turning away any patients whose lives could be in danger without their care. She also said long-term care homes must admit residents to hospital “when clinically required” and with the resident’s preference taken into account.

Accused of ‘playing a callous numbers game’

Other talking points that the minister has relied on paint an incomplete picture. This fall, Fullerton cited the percentage of homes that did not have outbreaks as proof of her government’s success in handling the pandemic. But she didn’t include homes where only staff had tested positive.

So on Sept. 22, when 4.6 per cent of homes were in outbreak, she told the legislature: “Ninety-nine per cent of our homes have no resident cases.”

On Nov. 16, when 17 per cent of homes had outbreaks, she reported 92 per cent of homes had no resident cases.

But some outbreaks that started with a single staff case quickly spiralled out of control.

Tyndall Nursing Home in Mississauga, Ont., for example, had one staff case on Nov. 5, according to the ministry. Two weeks later, 180 staff and residents had the virus and 17 people were dead. The death toll there is now 33 people.

After Fullerton’s comments Nov. 16, the Ontario NDP accused her of “playing a callous numbers game” that “downplayed” the situation.

Using these cold, manipulated statistics to justify the Ford government’s lack of action is inexcusable. NDP MPP Teresa Armstrong

“So far, 2,145 residents of long-term care have died of COVID-19 in Ontario. More than 250 of those people have died in the second wave, and hundreds more are already infected,” MPP Teresa Armstrong, the NDP’s critic for long-term care, said in a press release.

“They are in pain. Their families are terrified and devastated. Using these cold, manipulated statistics to justify the Ford government’s lack of action is inexcusable.”

Caputo did not respond to questions about why the minister excluded these homes from her statistics and whether that downplayed the danger people were in.

READ MORE...

Ontarians Suffered 'Agonizing' Weeks While Nursing Home Group Hired Lobbyists

Canada's COVID-19 Death Toll May Rise To Almost 15,000 By Christmas Day

Ontario's 1st COVID-19 Vaccines Go To Toronto Health-Care Workers

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax extension with Milwaukee Bucks

    The extension, which secures Antetokounmpo through the 2025-26 season, will pay the four-time All-Star $228.2 million on top of the $27.5 million he is owed this coming season.

  • Roger Goodell still unsure about in-person attendance at Super Bowl LV

    Super Bowl LV happens in less than two months, but the commissioner still doesn't know how many people will be allowed to watch in person.

  • Report: Mark Messier loses $500K investment in Alberta cannabis company

    The former Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers legend alleges his celebrity status was used for the company to gain instant credibility.

  • Police make arrests after theft of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia from his father's home

    Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

  • There's finally a plot for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

    LeBron James and the Tune Squad will not take on aliens in "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

  • Ben Roethlisberger on loss to Bills: 'If I don’t play good enough football, I need to hang it up'

    Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers are reeling after two straight losses.

  • Lamar Jackson insists he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce.' Even if it was a bathroom break, his MNF return was legendary.

    Baltimore survived because Jackson came through in the nick of time, racing out of a locker room visit that may or may not be innocent. Really, who knows? At this point, who cares?

  • Amid new faces, Nuggets bank on dynamic duo Jokic & Murray

    DENVER — From Facu to JaMychal to Zeke, there have been plenty of new names to learn around the Denver Nuggets.In all, seven fresh faces showed up this season. That’s a lot of additions for a Nuggets team that usually doesn't have much turnover.There's still that rock-solid foundation of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The talented centre-point guard tandem was a big reason the Nuggets overcame two 3-1 series deficits inside the NBA bubble as they advanced to the Western Conference finals.Now, all the chatter centres around taking another step toward a title.“We’re going to keep grinding,” Murray said. “Find a way to win the championship.”With success comes some key losses — Torrey Craig joined Milwaukee, while Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee left for Detroit. Denver did bring back 35-year-old forward Paul Millsap, along with adding big men JaMychal Green and Isaiah Hartenstein.There’s also the addition of Facundo “Facu” Campazzo, the 29-year-old Argentinian point guard whom Murray nicknamed “Spider-Man,” because “ that man is EVERYWHERE! ” Murray tweeted.The Nuggets also drafted Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 and acquired fellow first-round pick R.J. Hampton in a draft-night deal. Other newcomers include Markus Howard and Greg Whittington.“That’s a lot of new guys,” Millsap said. “But we still have our core guys.”A core player in the making is Michael Porter Jr., the sharpshooting forward who will be counted on to fill the void left by Grant. Porter is confident he can take the pressure off Jokic and Murray.“I want to be one of the best players and guard the best players,” Porter said.Really, though, the level of success boils down to the play of Jokic and Murray, who both shined inside the bubble. Jokic, an All-Star for a second straight season, and Murray helped Denver rally to beat Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers before falling to the eventual champion Lakers in the conference finals.“Nikola and Jamal are the cornerstones of our team, our two best players,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team opens with Sacramento on Dec. 23 and hosts the Clippers on Christmas Night. “Last year was a great year, and we all want more."Don't forget about Will Barton III, either. He didn’t play in the bubble due to a knee injury, but he's rounding back into health and eager to contribute.“I feel like if I was there, we could’ve went even farther,” Barton said. “That’s my drive, to see how far we can take it."TEMPERED EXPECTATIONSIn each of Malone’s five seasons in charge, the Nuggets have found a way to take a step forward either record-wise or through advancing in the playoffs. To do so this season in post-season terms would mean an appearance in the NBA Finals.“I never look at it that way. We could have a great season and maybe not get back as far as we did this past year," Malone said. "Of course that goal is to win a championship. That’s next in our progression. But this will not be a championship-or-bust year.”RESTING UPMurray recharged over the short off-season by hanging out with family and shooting hoops with his teenage brother. Murray also got his wisdom teeth pulled.Murray was sensational in the post-season. He averaged 26.5 points and had two 50-point eruptions during an epic back-and-forth first-round showdown with Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.Asked about his hunger level heading into this season, Murray said: “What do you think it is?”High?“Exactly right, baby,” Murray said.THE JOKERThe precision-passing, smooth-shooting Jokic turned in 13 triple-doubles last season, the second-most in a season in the franchise's NBA history (Fat Lever had 16 in 1986-87).For his work, Jokic was a second team All-NBA selection.“I feel and I believe he’s the best centre in the world,” Malone said.KNOW BOLThe 7-foot-2 Bol Bol sees himself as more of a power forward than a centre. He explained with his thinner frame (a listed 209 pounds) he can “can get away more with that at the power forward spot than at centre, because they’re a lot heavier."His goal this season: “Hopefully win rookie of the year.”Bol remains eligible even after playing seven games in the bubble and four more in the post-season.GREEN WITH ENVYCount Millsap as someone who is glad the Nuggets brought in Green, a physical force Millsap faced in the Clippers series.“He’s one of those power forwards you hate to go against,” Millsap said. “When they subbed him into the game, it put a little more pressure on me to do stuff.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

    MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.“I’m blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” the two-time reigning MVP tweeted Wednesday.The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.Although Antetokounmpo didn’t announce the terms of his new deal, The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year contract worth $228 million.“This is my home, this is my city,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.”His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led Milwaukee to its lone NBA title in 1971 but demanded a trade and was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign supermax deal with Bucks

    The two-time MVP posted on Instagram that he will remain in Milwaukee. The $228.2 million deal is the largest in NBA history and contains opt-out clause after 2024-2025 season.

  • Overhauled roster, timeline, pandemic test new Thunder coach

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Mark Daigneault has quite a task ahead of him in Oklahoma City.He is heading into his first NBA head coaching gig at age 35, and he was hired to replace Billy Donovan a week before the draft and a month before the start of the preseason.There's more. The key veterans who helped Oklahoma City reach the playoffs last season -- Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder -- are gone.And then, there is the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has added.Daigneault doesn't want to hear excuses.“It’s a challenge for everybody, and it’s not limited to the NBA," he said. "It’s important for us to remember that and be grateful that we’re in a league that is solving problems in real time and that we are in an organization that is able to be highly adaptive. So it’s a challenge for everyone. It’s a challenge for the world right now.”Oklahoma City's centerpiece will be third-year swingman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He averaged a team-best 19 points per game last season.“I think he’s ready for a lot of the opportunity he’s going to get this year and he’s ready for the responsibility he’s going to get," Daigneault said. "I think opportunity and responsibility are two sides to the same coin. He’s really going to get challenged, and he’s going to be able to show where he is in his career and how he’s going to handle all the different experiences that come with being the high-level young player that he is.”Gilgeous-Alexander will get support from Lu Dort and Darius Bazley, who both gained starting experience as rookies.The Thunder added veterans Al Horford, George Hill and Trevor Ariza in the off-season. Hill, a point guard, has a career average of 11.1 points. Horford, a centre, has career averages of 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. Ariza, a forward, has career marks of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.With so many new faces and so little time to figure things out, Daigneault will not rush deciding how players will be used.“When you have a summer league or maybe a fall, there’s an opinion of the team or the players that we’re not able to form right now," he said. “What we’re trying to do is have the discipline to remain open for longer and to allow things to unfold naturally and allow the players and the team to tell us what we need to do next and where we need to go.”FIRST-ROUNDERAleksej Pokusevski, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft, scored 14 points in 23 minutes in the preseason opener against San Antonio. The 18-year-old Serbian is a 7-foot centre who made 4 of 8 3-pointers in his preseason debut.Pokusevski played in Greece’s second division last year and averaged 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals for Olympiacos B. At the 2019 U18 European Championships, he averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and led all players with 4.0 blocks per game.FAST TRACKRookie Theo Maledon was the 34th overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 19-year-old point guard from France scored 20 points in 29 minutes in the preseason opener, a win at San Antonio.Maledon played the previous three years in France’s top league. He earned an All-Star Game selection there and was given the Rising Star Award for the 2018-19 season as the league’s top young player.ADAMS GONEThunder centre Steven Adams was a rock for the Thunder for seven seasons before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 7-footer averaged 9.8 points and 7.6 rebounds in his Thunder career and started 466 games for the franchise.“Steven Adams will hold a special place in our organizational legacy,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. “On and off the floor, Steven contributed to our team and community in unique ways, and his place in Thunder history is secured.”YOUNG EXPERIENCEDort, who started last season as a two-way player before eventually earning a full NBA deal, averaged 6.8 points per game and started 28 of the 36 regular-season NBA games he played in. He scored 30 points in Game 7 against the Rockets. Bazley started nine games last season and was especially good in the regular-season bubble games.MORE ACTION?Guard Hamidou Diallo has a chance to earn a bigger role for the Thunder after averaging 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 46 games with three starts last season. He started the preseason opener and had 14 points and 10 rebounds.___Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

  • Canada Soccer honours Tony Waiters with award, inducts Bob Sayer into Hall of Fame

    Canada Soccer is honouring the late Tony Waiters with a coaching award in his name and inducting former vice-president Bob Sayer into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award recognizes contributions to coaching in Canada for a minimum of 20 years. Waiters, who guided the Canadian men to both the 1984 Olympic Games and 1986 World Cup, died in November at the age of 83. Waiters, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001, was "a monumental figure in Canadian soccer," said Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis.“Mr. Waiters played an important role both as a coach of our national teams as well as an instructor and coach educator," Bontis said in a statement. "He had an incredible influence on our game, our players and our coaches.”The first recipient of the new award will be announced in 2021 at Canada Soccer's annual meeting in Saint John, N.B.Sayer joins previously announced player inductees Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter in the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Sayer, a Canada Soccer Life Member who served as vice-president from 1986 to 1992, will be inducted into the builders section at the 2021 Canada Soccer awards banquet as part of the organization's annual meeting.Bontis called the native of Lunenburg, N.S., "an important early champion" who promoted women’s soccer and the creation of the national women's team in the 1980s.“Bob Sayer helped guide our vision for women’s soccer in Canada and part of his legacy has been the success of players like Karina LeBlanc and Brittany Timko Baxter, from winning a bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games to each representing their country more than 100 times,” he added.Sayer was co-chair at Canada Soccer’s national conference for women’s soccer that led to the adoption of policies for the Women's national championship (Jubilee Trophy), the women’s national team and programs for the development of women’s coaches and referees.The Canadian women's team held its first national camp in July 1986 during Sayer’s first year as Canada Soccer vice-president.Sayer was head of delegation for the Canadian women's first international matches against the U.S. in 1986. He travelled with Canada to the 1986 World Cup, 1987 World Youth Championship in Chile and the first CONCACAF Gold Cup in 1991.He was also part of Canada Soccer’s delegation at the FIFA Congress that approved the launch of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. “It has been a thrilling ride and I am delighted to have been part of Canada Soccer’s huge growth of the game for all ages for both men’s and women’s soccer,” said Sayer. "I feel honoured to be recognized by the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame. I was fortunate enough to be able to contribute to the world’s great game and its growth in Canada."He served as president of Soccer Nova Scotia from 1981 to 1984 and was the founding chair of the Nova Scotia Professional Soccer Society which established the Nova Scotia Clippers as an expansion franchise in the Canadian Soccer League in 1991.He also founded and coached Lunenburg Lasers SC.Waiters was a recipient of the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award in 1996 and named a Canada Soccer Life Member in 2019.The English-born B.C. resident served as Canada men's and Olympic coach for more than six years in two stints from December 1982 to February 1992 and until May 1992 as the Olympic/under-23 coach.The Tony Waiters Coaching Excellence Award is Canada Soccer's first coach-specific award that celebrates coaching and coach education over an extended period of time.Other Canada Soccer Awards are the Canada Soccer President’s Award, the Aubrey Sanford Meritorious Service Award, the Ray Morgan Memorial Award (referees), the International Achievement Award (referees), the Brian Budd Award, and the Canada Soccer Award of Merit. ---Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • After TV deal collapse, French soccer clubs face uncertainty

    PARIS — The collapse of French soccer’s main broadcast rights deal has disrupted teams' financial plans in already pandemic-hit season just before the global transfer window reopens in January.As a result, clubs in France’s top-tier Ligue 1 seem more vulnerable than usual to offers for their players from rivals in the four wealthier European soccer nations — England, Germany, Italy and Spain — looking to capitalize on the disarray.Just months into its four-year contract with broadcaster Mediapro, France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) last week terminated a deal that was to be worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) for the 20-team top tier.Mediapro had already missed a scheduled payment in October of 172 million euros ($209 million) to televise games on its new Téléfoot network. Another for 152.5 million euros ($185 million) was not made this month.Instead, the Spanish agency, majority owned by a Chinese equity fund, agreed with the league to pay 100 million euros ($122 million) and relinquish its rights to games in the top two divisions.Those rights revert to the league “in the near future,” Mediapro said in a statement. “This agreement will be submitted to the commercial court of Nanterre in the coming days so that it can enter into force as soon as possible.”Christophe Galtier, the coach of Ligue 1 leader Lille, had grave concerns about the fallout.“Soccer’s economy is obviously going to find itself in great difficulty. With the COVID-19 crisis and Brexit coming, it’s going to get complicated,” Galtier said. “We have to trust the directors, the authorities and the club presidents to get through this storm, because it’s a real storm.”The French league, apart from the Qatari state-backed wealth of champion Paris Saint-Germain, is traditionally ripe to have its talent picked by clubs in the big-4 leagues.Yet off-season signs pointed to promised new television revenue having emboldened Ligue 1 executives and changed the market.In 2019, French clubs made a net profit of $251 million from sales on international player transfers processed by FIFA, according to the world soccer body’s research.In the recent off-season, with clubs worldwide counting the cost of empty stadiums and devalued commercial deals due to the coronavirus pandemic, French clubs were net spenders of more than $75 million combined, FIFA said.That outlay now looks to have been based on shaky foundations.Galtier was critical of Mediapro and its CEO Jaume Roures, without directly naming him.“In my eyes the only one responsible is Mediapro,” Galtier said. “We know the one who is responsible. He has a name, a face. He should stop talking and go away.”Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas was also angry when the first missed payment was revealed.“I’ve never seen that in my life,” Villas-Boas said in mid-October. “A guy (Roures) who presents himself as the big saviour of French football and now he doesn’t have the money to pay the contract. It’s absurd.”Téléfoot was created only four months ago and found too few customers for its 25 euros ($30) monthly subscription.It will soon be shuttered, though its scheduled matches — eight of the 10 from each round of top-tier fixtures — will still be screened on Wednesday, and over the weekend.Established French broadcaster Canal Plus already had two Ligue 1 games from each round, including the top pick.Canal Plus looks the likeliest buyer for the LFP’s newly returned rights, though at a significantly lower rate.Rennes coach Julien Stéphan said he hopes less fortunate clubs than his team, whose long-time owner François Pinault is among the world’s richest people, will not be heavily impacted.“I just hope that the best solution will be found in everyone’s interests,” Stephan told sports daily L’Equipe, “and that clubs are not in trouble in the near future.”___Dunbar reported from Geneva.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGraham Dunbar And Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Kings hope faster pace helps end playoff drought

    The quest to make it back to the post-season has been a long, slow trip for the Sacramento Kings.The hope this season is that speeding up their play on the court will help quicken the turnaround for a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2006.After leading the league in fast-break points in 2018-19 under former coach Dave Joerger, the Kings slipped to 19th last season in Luke Walton’s first season at the helm.Changing that philosophy was a priority for Walton, who brought on former New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry to his staff to help speed up the offence. Gentry was an assistant on Mike D’Antoni’s staff in Phoenix when the Suns aimed to get shots off in the first seven seconds of the shot clock and also in Golden State in 2014-15 when the Warriors used a fast-paced offence to win a title.“The teams I’ve coached, whether head coach or assistant coach, we’ve always played fast,” Walton said. “I grew up believing that to be a big part of how the game should be played. It’s fun for players, it’s fun for fans, you get up and down. Part of that is getting back into the values I believe in as a coach and putting much more of an emphasis on it this year.”The Kings have the pieces to do it led by ultraquick point guard De’Aaron Fox, athletic big man Marvin Bagley III and rookie guard Tyrese Haliburton.“With the types of players we have on this team, we know we can get the ball up and down the floor and we can get early shots if we want,” Fox said. “Offensively, it’s definitely a fun style.”The Kings hope it also will end their 14-season playoff drought, which is one shy of the longest in NBA history set by the Clippers franchise, which missed the playoffs from 1977 through 1991 while playing in Buffalo, San Diego and Los Angeles.BAGLEY BOOSTLittle went right for Bagley last season following a promising rookie campaign. The player the Kings selected second, one spot ahead of Luka Doncic, showed flashes as a rookie but never got going last season because of injuries. He broke his thumb in the season opener and then suffered foot sprains, limiting him to 13 games all season. Bagley then tested positive for the coronavirus before training camp. But the Kings are counting on him to build on his rookie campaign when he averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds 1.0 assist and 1.0 block per game in 2018-19.BUDDY BALLThe Kings gave guard Buddy Hield a four-year extension worth up to $106 million last off-season only to bench him during the season. The lucrative contract kicks in this season and Hield has expressed some frustration with his role. Sacramento went 13-7 after replacing Hield in the lineup with Bogdan Bogdanovic last January. With Bogdanovic gone, Hield gets to regain his starting role but Walton hasn’t committed to that yet. Hield’s numbers fell a bit last season with his 3-point shooting dropping from 43% to 39% and his scoring average falling from 20.7 points per game to 19.2.HEY ROOKThe Kings were ecstatic when Haliburton slipped to 12th in the draft, allowing them to find an athletic complement to Fox in the backcourt.Haliburton was projected by many to go in the top five after averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 assists during his sophomore season at Iowa State. He also shot better than 42% from 3-point range during his college career. While many players have been hesitant about joining the Kings, Haliburton called it the “perfect spot” for him.“There’s a young core that’s ready to compete, ready to be healthy and be able to truly compete to make the playoffs,” Haliburton said.NEW REGIMEThe Kings once again made a change in leadership, cutting ties with Vlade Divac after five season as general manager and bringing in Monte McNair from Houston. McNair is the fourth general manager during this playoff drought and Walton is the team’s 10th coach. McNair’s three biggest decisions this off-season were drafting Haliburton in the first round, giving Fox a $163 million, five-year extension and declining to match a $72 million, four-year restricted free agent offer sheet to Bogdan Bogdanovic, who left for Atlanta.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • NFL draft makeover: Which possible 2021 Panthers prospects fit the Matt Rhule mold?

    A quarterback could be in play in the 2021 NFL draft. But there are other significant positions that must be filled in Carolina, too.

  • ESPN's '30 for 30: The Infinite Race' lets indigenous Rarámuri ultra marathoners tell their own story

    The Rarámuri people have been running for thousands of years, but "The Infinite Race" lets them tell their own story for the first time.

  • Canada's Kellett gets full-time ride on A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season

    Canadian Dalton Kellett will return to A.J. Foyt Racing for the 2021 IndyCar season.Kellett will be a full-time driver for Foyt Racing in his second season on North America's top open-wheel circuit.The 27-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., competed in eight races for Foyt in his rookie season, finishing 26th overall in the IndyCar standings.Kellett also drove in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time, finishing 31st.Team lead Larry Foyt said that Kellett would be the second driver behind four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais.Kellett shared the No. 14 car with Tony Kanaan for the 2020 season but will have No. 4 to himself in the new season.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • With Curry back, Warriors try to move on from worst record

    SAN FRANCISCO — Don’t press Steve Kerr about last season. He would rather put it out of his memory and move on for good from the Golden State Warriors' last-place finish and missing the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.“We’re coming off a horrible season, so we want to bounce back and have a good year," Kerr said. "We’re sort of used to the noise, whatever you want to call it. Part of this job is the expectations, the judgment the criticism, the praise. It all lumps into one thing. It doesn’t really mean anything for us as we get started.”The Warriors are coming off a very long layoff. They weren't one of the teams invited to the bubble in Florida, so they haven't played in nine months. They return still dealing with the news that Klay Thompson will miss another season because of a torn right Achilles tendon.So everybody is eager for a fresh start. Especially Stephen Curry, who played only five games because of a broken left hand.“We all had a down year last year, whether it was injuries or not what we were used to,” Curry said.A potential upside to last season's injuries were that young players were forced into action and gained far more experience than they would have otherwise."Having the knowledge of our new players from last year will be very helpful in terms of trying to fit them into the puzzle,” Kerr said.Golden State also drafted big man James Wiseman No. 2 overall, though he and Draymond Green were delayed by bouts with the coronavirus. Both returned to practice Monday.“For what we have right now I love where we’re at," Curry said. "I love the fact that we have enough pieces, enough talent, enough experience to surprise a lot of people this year and try to compete at the top of the West.”The Warriors open the season Tuesday at Brooklyn against former Golden State star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant.CURRY FACTORThe 32-year-old Curry has already said he wants to remain with the Warriors for the rest of his career and perhaps play until he's 40, but for now staying healthy is a top priority.The two-time NBA MVP missed 58 games after falling on his left hand Oct. 30 against Phoenix. He returned on March 5 to face the Raptors only to contract the flu and sit out again before the season was stopped.“We’ve got Steph. That right there makes everything better. You’re talking about one of the greatest players of all time,” Andrew Wiggins said.Curry and Wiggins, acquired at the February trade deadline from Minnesota, have yet to play enough together to find their groove.Nobody is too concerned how things will come together as long as Curry is leading the group.MISSING KLAYThompson sat out last season recovering from knee surgery for a torn left ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. He then injured his Achilles last month while playing on his own — a blow for him and the Warriors. Curry and Green were looking forward to having their All-Star trio back together.“There's a hole in the lineup and there's a hole in our hearts, just because he's such a huge part of who we are,” Kerr said. “Those three guys really are the core of this whole thing, what's been built here over the last seven, eight years. So that part is going to be really tough for Steph and Draymond to get past. It's going to be hard for all of us to get past."WIGGINS’ ROLEWiggins played only one game with Curry last season, so they are eager to get rolling. With Thompson sidelined, Wiggins embraces a bigger load.“I’ve got to do more. No one can do what he can do. He’s one of the best shooters of all time. We’ll fill that the best we can," Wiggins said. “... Coming into this season I feel the best I’ve felt ever. I definitely feel like I’m one of the leaders, too, going into Year 7.”WISEMAN'S PROGRESSThe 7-foot-1 Wiseman played only three college games as a freshman at Memphis, so Kerr knows there will be a big learning curve.There was no summer league and training camp began later than usual — and he was forced to watch early on while recovering from the coronavirus.“James has a lot to catch up on, but James' potential athletically is so dramatic that I imagine he'll have a chance to step in and help us because he's so athletic and dynamic,” Kerr said.___More AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketballJanie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Net gains: High hopes in Brooklyn with Durant, Irving ready

    NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sent expectations soaring when they decided to come to Brooklyn.The Nets can at last try to live up to them.After waiting a year and a half since the free agency haul that transformed their franchise, the Nets finally got their superstar duo on the court in their preseason opener and needed just one quarter to show why hopes are so high.Durant is healthy, Irving is healthy and together they look explosive, the biggest reason the Nets are considered one of the Eastern Conference favourites even with a rookie coach in Steve Nash.“It’s a different show, it’s a different stage and it's a new beginning in terms of what we’re building and moving forward with the pieces we have here. And that includes 7-11, so get to know us,” Irving said, referring to their uniform numbers.The good friends decided to team up in Brooklyn as free agents in 2019, but by then Durant was recovering from surgery to repair an Achilles tendon he had ruptured weeks earlier in the NBA Finals with Golden State. He sat out all last season, while Irving ended up limited to only 20 games because of a shoulder injury.So it wasn't until the first game of this preseason when they got on the court together. In just 9 1/2 minutes, Durant and Irving outscored the Washington Wizards by themselves, combining for 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting. The Nets went 13 of 17 (76.5%) in the quarter in their debut under new Nash.It won't always be so easy, but there will be nights when the Nets could look unstoppable.“It’s still early in the season and there was COVID and guys have been separated all summer and doing their own thing, so it’s going to take some time for us to figure out the best way for us to approach this thing,” Durant said earlier in training camp. “But we’re looking forward to that challenge.”Some things to know about the Nets:HOLIDAY GREETINGSThe Nets play the NBA's season opener at home against Golden State on Dec. 22, followed by a trip to Boston on Christmas Day. That puts Durant first and then Irving against their former teams.NASH AND STAFFNash, the Hall of Fame point guard, has no coaching experience. But his staff has plenty, led by two-time Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni, Nash's former coach in Phoenix who signed on as an assistant. Jacque Vaughn stayed on after leading the Nets to the playoffs following Kenny Atkinson's departure, and Amare Stoudemire, Nash's pick-and-roll partner with the Suns, is also on the bench.SUPER SUB?Nash hasn't decided on the other guard next to Irving. Spencer Dinwiddie has played well as a sixth man before taking over for the injured Irving last season, but Nash indicated he may use Caris LeVert in that role. LeVert starred for the Nets when the season resumed at Walt Disney World, but Nash said he might use him as the leader of the offence on the second unit in a role similar to what Manu Ginobili had for San Antonio.TRADE TALKEven with the hype surrounding the current roster, there has been plenty of talk in the preseason about whether the Nets will change it. They are mentioned as a possible destination for James Harden if Houston does deal the NBA's leading scorer, Durant's friend and former teammate in Oklahoma City. Durant, Irving and Nash have all downplayed the talk.STILL SUPER?Durant is a four-time NBA scoring champion who has averaged 27 points for his career. He's trying to come back from a serious injury at 32 and has said he doesn't know what to expect, but people who have been playing with him believe that he will be great again.“MVP form coming soon,” Dinwiddie said.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Bulls set different course with new management team, coach

    CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls made sweeping changes to their front office and snagged one of the top coaches on the market, hoping an overhaul in leadership will carry them back to respectability.After the past few seasons, that would be a huge improvement.Though their roster remains largely intact, the Bulls come into the season with a new direction and a different outlook.They hired Arturas Karnisovas to lead their basketball operation and Marc Eversley as general manager. The new management team made big splash when Billy Donovan accepted an offer to become the coach, a bold move by a franchise not known for them.But these aren't the same old Bulls.Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf — his son — decided to act after Chicago finished 11th in the Eastern Conference at 22-43 and were one of eight teams left out of the Orlando bubble when the pandemic-shortened season resumed. It was the fourth time in five years the Bulls missed the playoffs.Chicago hired Karnisovas out of Denver's front office as executive vice-president of basketball operations while shifting John Paxson into an advisory role after nearly two decades as the top decision maker.The Bulls fired former general manager Gar Forman and brought in Eversley from Philadelphia. They also let former Jim Boylen go with a 39-84 record in less than two full seasons and replaced him with a coach who has a winning history.Donovan led Oklahoma City to a 243-157 record and playoff appearances in each of his five years. Before joining the Thunder, he coached Florida to two NCAA championships over 19 seasons.The Bulls scheduled to open the regular season at home against Atlanta on Dec. 23.TIME UP?Zach LaVine is coming off his best season, averaging a career-high 25.5 points in his sixth year in the NBA and third in Chicago.But hasn't played in an All-Star game or for a post-season team, two glaring omissions on his resume. He could also be an attractive trade target.The four-year, $80 million offer sheet he signed with Sacramento that the Bulls matched prior to the 2018-19 season makes him a relative bargain. And the new front office is not tied to him.“If something happens, it happens. ... While you're on this team, you have to be all-in. I've been all-in since the first day I've been here," LaVine said.MAKING MARKOne big item on Donovan's to-do list is to get more out of Lauri Markkanen. His third season was a bit of a dud.The versatile, sweet-shooting 7-footer from Finland missed 15 games with a pelvic injury and saw his scoring and rebounding drop in his third season. He went from averaging 18.7 points and 9 rebounds in 2018-19 season to 14.7 and 6.3 last year.“Everyone knows he can put the ball on the floor and shoot it,” Donovan said. “But can we try to create some situations for him where he becomes a little bit more difficult to guard? I think, one, it's him understanding how to attack size mismatches. I think the other part of it, too is the team having recognition in transition of when he's open to find him."SHINING STARSFrom Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to Paul George and Chris Paul, Donovan coached some of the NBA's best players in Oklahoma City. He is taking over a team with no established superstars, and that didn't bother him.“I was more interested in what kind of relationship would Arturas and Marc and I have working going forward,” Donovan said.ON THE BALLCoby White opens his second season as the primary ballhandler.The 6-foot-4 guard from North Carolina showed promise as a rookie, averaging 13.2 points in a reserve role, and was particularly good down the stretch. He averaged 26.1 points over the final nine games, starting with a stretch where he scored 33 or more in three straight outings. That included a 35-point effort against Oklahoma City.The question is whether he's better suited to play point guard or shooting guard.TURNOVERThe Bulls opted to let guards Kris Dunn and Shaquille Harrison become unrestricted free agents rather than extend qualifying offers, parting with two solid defenders.The Bulls' most significant addition was Patrick Williams, with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. At 6-foot-8 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, the Florida State product can defend all five spots.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAndrew Seligman, The Associated Press