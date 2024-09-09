Merricks calls for continued focus after Birmingham City’s opening day victory over Sunderland

Birmingham City head coach Amy Merricks has called for her side to remain focused and grounded after yesterday 5-0 victory over Sunderland.

The Blues got the new Barclays Women’s Championship campaign off to the perfect start, demolishing one of last season’s promotion contenders at St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park.

When speaking to the media after the match, Birmingham City head coach Merricks encouraged her side to keep their feet on the ground.

“It’s a really good point to start on, but we just have to focus on what we’re doing, stay grounded and take it one game at a time,” Merricks said.

Ahead of the game, Merricks spoke about wanting to consolidate the team ethos as she believes that it will help Birmingham City shape their performances throughout the season. She echoed those comments after her side’s huge opening day victory.

She said “Our focus is purely on performance. If we get the performance right, then I think the rest of it will do the talking.

“That was really pleasing that we could still focus on our identity at 5-0 and keep playing, keep the ball moving. I also think we can be better as well overall in the whole game.”

This weekend, the Blues will travel to recently-relegated Bristol City. The Robins know first-hand how important each and every point is when competing for honours in the Barclays Women’s Championship. Merricks alluded to not letting the bigger picture cloud any judgement, insisting that her side take it one game at a time.

She said “One game at a time. We can improve on today and we can have a look at Bristol and decide how we’re going to approach that game.

“I think this is really good for the confidence of the group because they’ve been earning the right in training and I think today reflected that.

“Today, we will enjoy it and tomorrow we’ll go back to work.”

Birmingham City’s next Barclays Women’s Championship fixture at Bristol City kicks-off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.