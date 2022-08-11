Merrick Garland To Speak Amid Ongoing Speculation Over Mar-A-Lago Raid
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on Aug. 2. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)
Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver a statement Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Department of Justice announced.
What Garland will discuss remains unknown, but the surprise announcement comes amid ongoing speculation over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort on Monday.
Law enforcement authorities were searching for any potentially sensitive classified government documents that had been improperly kept at Mar-a-Lago, according toreports.
This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.
