Merrick Garland To Speak Amid Ongoing Speculation Over Mar-A-Lago Raid

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on Aug. 2. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on Aug. 2. (Photo: Pool via Getty Images)

Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver a statement Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET, the Department of Justice announced.

What Garland will discuss remains unknown, but the surprise announcement comes amid ongoing speculation over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort on Monday.

Law enforcement authorities were searching for any potentially sensitive classified government documents that had been improperly kept at Mar-a-Lago, according toreports.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.