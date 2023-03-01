Merrick Garland to senators: Fentanyl 'unleashed on purpose' by Mexican drug cartels

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged Wednesday that current anti-drug policies have been unable to halt the deadly flow of fentanyl that continues to contribute to record overdose deaths throughout the country.

"They are not stopping fentanyl from killing Americans," Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee, casting the drug problem as a "horrible epidemic unleashed on purpose" by criminal cartels based in Mexico.

The lethal drug epidemic was central to the early questioning of the attorney general during his first appearance before Congress this year.

Garland also was expected to confront questions about his appointments of special counsels to oversee separate investigations involving former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
The two-pronged Trump inquiry centers on the former president's efforts to interfere with the transfer of power after his 2020 election defeat, along with his retention of hundreds of classified documents recovered at his Florida estate.

Garland appointed a second special counsel to examine Biden's handling of classified documents found at a former office space and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The problematic handling of government documents also has extended to former Vice President Mike Pence. A small number of classified records were found at his Indiana home in January. An FBI search of Pence property last month yielded one additional document.

Pressed on the status of a separate, ongoing investigation involving the president's son, Hunter Biden, led by a federal prosecutor in Delaware, a holdover from the Trump administration, Garland said he has "carried through on my pledge" not to interfere in the inquiry.

Garland told Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that he has directed the Delaware prosecutor "not to be denied anything he needs."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Merrick Garland testimony: Fentanyl 'unleashed on purpose' by cartels

