Merrell, artist Latasha Dunston collaborate on charitable 'Outdoors for All' capsule

June is National Outdoors Month and for its latest collaboration, Merrell tapped artist Latasha Dunston to create gear that promotes diversity and representation for those who love being outside. Aptly titled Outdoors for All, the capsule contains men's and women's sneakers, shirts and a tote bag to carry hiking essentials.

"My time spent outdoors has taught me that humanity can learn a lot from nature," Dunston said. "We watch as nature uses its massively diverse ecosystems to grow and sustain and flourish. I believe humans are just as biodiverse and creative and can come together in solidarity for the greater good in the same way nature does every day. That is where the solidarity fist with the different colored nature elements came from. It is also a design that manifested out of necessity."

The stars of the line are the Women's Antora 2 and Men's Nova 2 sneakers. Both received colorful makeovers but thankfully, have the same beloved features like removable EVA insoles, protective rock plates, high rebound EVA foam midsoles and industry-leading Vibram TC5+ rubber outsoles.

Merrell is also donating 25% of sales (up to $15k) to Vibe Tribe Adventures, an organization that encourages Black women, men and youth to explore the great outdoors.

The Outdoors for All collection is available to shop at Merrell.com. We linked all items below for your consideration.

