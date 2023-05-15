'MerPeople' Explores World of Real-Life Professional Mermaids — and Mermen: See Trailer (Exclusive)

MerPeople begins streaming May 23 on Netflix

NETFLIX Mermaid Pixi in MerPeople

Being a professional mermaid is about so much more than just flipping your fins.

Although ordinarily the stuff of fantasy — and blockbuster Disney movies —

being a real-life mermaid or merman is actually a reality for a select number. Netflix's newest four-episode docuseries MerPeople "dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers" — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

"When someone sees a mermaid It's magical. It's mythical. It's made up... or maybe it isn't," a voice says at the start of the trailer.

"This is a half billion dollar industry," adds one expert. "There are pageants. There are conventions. There are competitions. There are auditions. There are shows."

Or as one performer puts it, "Wait, that's a job?"

As with any career, not every aspect of being a working mermaid is easy.

"I get emails all the time from people telling me that they want to be a professional mermaid and my first thought is, oh you have no idea what you're getting yourself into," says one underwater artist.

NETFLIX Afro Mermaid members in MerPeople

Catching a glimpse of an audition for a mermaid company, viewers learn that when it comes to underwater performance, there's a cardinal rule: "no dead mermaids."

"At its core, mermaiding is a danger arc," the trailer explains — and one of the medical issues that can occur when you're underwater is hypothermia.

NETFLIX MerPeople

Being a professional merperson can also come at great financial cost.

"He's basically leveraged everything that he owns to make this dream come true," somebody remarks of an underwater performer.

Still, for some, it's their "wildest dream" come true. "The weight of the world can be so intense," shares one performer, who says being an underwater artist "is an escape from all that."

"Anybody can be a mermaid, you just have to believe," adds another.

NETFLIX Mermaid Kaitlin in MerPeople

The show promises to deliver "an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality."

"From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance," reads an official synopsis of the show.

MerPeople begins streaming May 23 on Netflix.

