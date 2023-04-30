Merkeleon Released New Crypto Software: Launchpad & OTC

PÖTTELSDORF, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2023 / Merkeleon, a leading software company specializing in technologies for crypto business, e-commerce and online auctions, has announced the launch of two new products: a crypto launchpad software and software for OTC crypto desk. These products are a step forward in the company's ecosystem of provided tools for the crypto industry.

The software for a crypto launchpad is a centralized platform for listing tokens, which allows users to invest in projects and build fruitful partnerships with developers. A platform operator can revenue as a marketplace that offers primary token sales. The launchpad provides a crowdfunding environment for crypto startups and can be used as a separate service or as part of an ecosystem. The software is customizable, allowing owners to modify the user interface, integrate 3rd party security providers, and add new functionality.

The OTC crypto exchange software allows the direct transaction of large amounts of cryptocurrencies between buyers and sellers without affecting the market rates of transacted currencies. The software provides algorithms for KYB and AML checks that guarantee the safety of assets and feature scalability for a high workflow.

Both products offer multiple language support, inbuilt verification, and financial reporting tools to enhance user experience.

"We are thrilled to launch our new crypto software for the launchpad and OTC exchange, that we believe will satisfy the needs of the growing crypto market," said Alexander Riedinger, CEO at Merkeleon. "Our software provides users with stable technology that enables them to trade and invest in emerging projects, with all the data and assets safe."

Merkeleon's new products will benefit investors, startups and businesses in the crypto industry. The company's track record of delivering innovative and efficient solutions is expected to attract more users to the platform.

Story continues

About The Company

Merkeleon is a software company that digitizes business. The company develops turnkey solutions for crypto business, e-commerce, auctions: marketplaces, exchanges, auction, wallets, payment gateways. Merkeleon also offers technical support, provides marketing services, assists in getting a business license for blockchain projects.

Contact Details

Company Name: Merkeleon

Contact Person: Alexander Riedinger

Website: https://www.merkeleon.com/

Email: order@merkeleon.com

Phone number: +43 2626 21555

Address: 6 A-7023 Weinbergstr

SOURCE: Merkeleon





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/752049/Merkeleon-Released-New-Crypto-Software-Launchpad-OTC



