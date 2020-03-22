Merkel in Quarantine After Contact With Infected Doctor

(Bloomberg) --

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has quarantined herself at home after coming into contact with a doctor who tested positive for coronavirus.

The doctor gave Merkel, 65, a precautionary immunization against bacterial pneumonia on Friday and the chancellor decided to self-isolate once she learned of his positive test, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.

Merkel will be regularly tested in coming days and perform her duties from home, Seibert added.

The German leader spoke earlier Sunday at a news conference, where she detailed new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the virus.

Asked how she is dealing with the situation, she replied: “I’ve canceled almost all appointments where people would have come into the chancellery or where I would have gone to people. So my life has also changed fundamentally and consists mainly of telephone and video conferences.”

