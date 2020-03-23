Merkel negative in 1st virus test; more to be done
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says the German leader has tested negative for the new coronavirus.
Spokesman Steffen Seibert told news agency dpa on Monday that “further tests will be conducted in the coming days.”
Merkel went into quarantine at home on Sunday evening after being informed that a doctor who had administered a vaccine to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The Associated Press
