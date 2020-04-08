Merkel’s Government Approves Tighter Rules on Foreign Takeovers

(Bloomberg) --

The German government agreed to give companies added protection from foreign takeovers after the coronavirus pandemic engulfing the global economy raises concerns about the vulnerability of key businesses.

Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved the measures -- which apply to takeover bids from outside the European Union -- on Wednesday, the Chancellery said. They will enable the government to block acquisitions that present “potential interference,” a lower threshold than existing rules that envisage a security threat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As the outbreak batters the global economy, and as Germany’s economy is poised to contract almost 10% in the second quarter, Merkel’s government has sharpened its focus on companies critical to national interests that could fall prey to foreign takeovers. The European Commission has also issued guidelines on enacting bloc-wide rules meant to prevent foreign direct investments from threatening national security.

Merkel’s government in recent years has adopted a stricter stance, particularly with respect to China, on attempts to seize or gain leverage over German companies with crucial know-how for the digital economy. In particular, it’s focused on areas such as artificial intelligence and battery-cell production.

The current initiative, a tightening of Germany’s Foreign Trade Law, will restrict access to company know-how to potential bidders while an acquisition is being reviewed.

Germany’s economy will probably shrink this quarter at more than twice the pace recorded at the height of the financial crisis, the country’s leading research institutes predicted Wednesday. That’s expected to lead to a full-year contraction of 4.2%.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.