Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Meritage Homes:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$5.8b - US$619m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Meritage Homes has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Meritage Homes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Meritage Homes. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 76%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Meritage Homes thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Meritage Homes has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

