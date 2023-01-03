Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for February 2, 2023

Meritage Homes Corporation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) on February 2, 2023 and extending through February 16, 2023, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 160,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA’s 2022 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA’s 2022 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

Story continues

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG

(480) 515-8979

investors@meritagehomes.com



