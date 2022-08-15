Merit’s New Bronzer Balm Will Deliver an Instant Sunkissed Glow

Merit has revealed a newcomer to its makeup offerings. Meet Bronze Balm, the brand's answer to end all of your bronzer woes.

Designed as a hybrid to Flush Balm, Merit's best selling blush, Bronze Balm is a translucent, buildable cream that is infused with vitamin E for moisture and is equipped with non-acne triggering ingredients. The balm's formula will allow it to glide on the skin effortlessly and dries down solid to circumvent any greasiness or transfer, and will stay comfortably in place all day. Bronze Balm comes in five forgiving shades and finishes as skin-like. The bronzer can be worn alone or on top of your skin tint or foundation and can be used as a step in your contouring process. The sheer finish makes the balm blendable and inclusive, as the sheerness in the balm makes it an even fit for a wide range of skin tones.

Bronze Balm will be available August 16 on Sephora and Merit Beauty‘s physical and online stores, retailing for $39 USD.