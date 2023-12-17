Meringue Powder Is The Secret Ingredient For Shiny Icing

Piping shiny white royal icing on a sugar cookie - Arina P Habich/Shutterstock

Glossy, picture-perfect icing is a hallmark of beautifully decorated cakes, cookies, and pastries. If you've ever marveled at the flawless finish of professional confections and wondered how to achieve that coveted shine, look no further than meringue powder. This secret ingredient can transform your homemade icing, taking it from ordinary to extraordinary with its magical touch.

Meringue powder, typically made from dried egg whites, sugar, and stabilizers, plays a crucial role in icing. It serves as a versatile ingredient that helps improve texture, stability, and, most notably, shine. Meringue powder works its magic by adding stability to icing -- and even creates stiffer whipped cream -- preventing it from deflating or breaking down too quickly.

This is especially beneficial when you need your desserts to maintain their shape and appearance. When incorporated into royal icing, meringue powder can give it a smoother, creamier texture, making it easier to work with and resulting in a more polished finish. The standout feature of meringue powder is its ability to impart a glossy sheen to your icing.

How To Choose The Best Meringue Powder

Royal icing and whisk in a mixing bowl - Rosamar/Shutterstock

To ensure the best results, it's essential to choose high-quality meringue powder for your icing. To select the best meringue powder, check the label to ensure it is made with simple, quality ingredients like dried egg whites and sugar, without unnecessary additives or fillers. Opt for reputable brands that are known for producing reliable meringue powder products. Reading reviews and seeking recommendations can be helpful.

Once you have selected and used meringue powder in your go-to royal icing recipe or other stabilized icings or frostings, it is important to properly seal and store it. The powder should be placed in a cool, dry area to maintain its freshness and effectiveness. For the best results every time, pay attention to the expiration date on the packaging to ensure that your meringue powder is still potent, too.

So, if you've ever wondered how to achieve that mesmerizing, shiny finish on your icing, know that the secret ingredient is none other than meringue powder. This versatile and magical powder not only adds stability and improved texture to your icing but also imparts a captivating gloss that elevates your desserts to a professional level. By choosing a high-quality meringue powder and incorporating it into your favorite icing recipe, you can shine a spotlight on your baking prowess and create sweet masterpieces that dazzle.

