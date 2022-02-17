Nearly doubling in size, Meridian water park to become one of the largest in America

An outdoor Meridian entertainment hub is going big — actually, bigger.

Roaring Springs Water Park, 400 W. Overland Road, is launching a major expansion.

Already the Northwest’s largest water park, it plans to become one of the largest water parks in the United States.

In March, Roaring Springs will begin construction on “an expansion that will bring some of the best water rides in the world to Idaho,” it posted on its Facebook page. In the largest expansion in its history, the 18-acre attraction will swallow up a 12-acre lot east of the current space.

There are seven planned phases. The first is set to open in summer of 2023.

Roaring Springs will increase in size by 40 percent over the next decade, it added.

“The Northwest-themed addition will include an interactive play structure with seven slides, an action river, an activity pool, a new restaurant, the water park’s first bar, additional parking and other amenities.”

A huge warm-weather draw for residents in Boise and the Treasure Valley, Roaring Springs opened in 1999.