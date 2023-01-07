Meridian man running on I-84 dies after he is hit by SUV and a big rig at Eagle Road

A 32-year-old man from Meridian died Saturday after he was hit by two vehicles along Interstate 84, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

Shortly after noon, the pedestrian was seen running on the highway at Eagle Road when a 2008 Buick Enclave struck him. Police said the driver was a 77-year-old man from Meridian.

A 2019 Freightliner semi-truck also struck the pedestrian. The truck driver was a 66-year-old man from Caldwell.

The lanes are open. @ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/hsPntxTsB5 — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) January 7, 2023

The pedestrian died at the scene, police said in the release. Police did not report if the Buick and Freightliner drivers suffered any injuries.

The road was blocked for about 2 1/2 hours. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.