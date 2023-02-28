Meridian man faces vehicular manslaughter charge. Boise police say he was under influence

Boise police arrested a 39-year-old Meridian man who allegedly hit and killed an adult male pedestrian in January while driving under the influence.

The Idaho Statesman reported that on Jan. 23, a man was walking north across State Street at the N. 11th Street intersection when a pickup truck struck him. The driver was turning left onto West State from the southbound lane on 11th.

The man was transported to a Boise hospital with serious injuries and died two days later.

The Boise Police Department said it identified the driver of the pickup truck as Kellen Tutt, of Meridian, and he was arrested on a warrant Tuesday after police said they found evidence that he was drinking and driving. Evidence also showed that Tutt dropped off a child at a nearby business before the crash, according to a Boise Police Department press release.

Tutt was booked into the Ada County Jail, online records showed, on one count of felony vehicular manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of transporting a minor in a vehicle under the influence. He had been released on bail as of Tuesday afternoon.