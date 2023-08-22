Are Meridian Energy Limited's (NZSE:MEL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 2.7% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Meridian Energy (NZSE:MEL). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Meridian Energy's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Meridian Energy is:

8.5% = NZ$507m ÷ NZ$6.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every NZ$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated NZ$0.08 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Meridian Energy's Earnings Growth And 8.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Meridian Energy's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 3.7% doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably goes some way in explaining Meridian Energy's moderate 17% growth over the past five years amongst other factors. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Meridian Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 6.6%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MEL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Meridian Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Meridian Energy's high three-year median payout ratio of 124% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings respectably, as we saw above. Although, the high payout ratio is certainly something we would keep an eye on if the company is not able to keep up its growth, or if business deteriorates.

Besides, Meridian Energy has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 123%. As a result, Meridian Energy's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 8.8% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Meridian Energy has some positive aspects to its business. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by a moderate ROE. Still, the ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

