Meridian car crash leaves one dead, one hospitalized after Kuna residents hit tree

A crash left one person dead and another in the hospital Saturday night in Meridian.

At 8:54 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving a Subaru Legacy west on Interstate 84 with a 22-year-old female passenger when the car went off the right shoulder, struck a tree and rolled, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Both the driver and passenger were from Kuna.

The driver died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, while the passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

Their names have not been released.

The interstate’s right lane was blocked for about two hours near milepost 45 after the crash. Idaho State Police said they were continuing to investigate.