The Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Share Price Has Gained 62% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

While Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 18% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 62% in that time.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Meridian Bioscience was able to grow EPS by 69% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 62% increase in the share price. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. It looks like the share price is responding to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

We've already covered Meridian Bioscience's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Meridian Bioscience shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 62%, over the last year, is better than the share price return.

We're pleased to report that Meridian Bioscience shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Meridian Bioscience (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

