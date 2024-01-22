Meri Brown Kisses New Man and Teases Him About Only Having 3 Exes: 'I Beat You'

When 'Sister Wives' star's new man Amos was asked if Meri "being an ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show" had "raised any red flags," he admitted her fame was "a little" concerning

Meri Brown/Instagram (L-R) Amos and 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown.

Meri Brown is continuing to revel in her new romance!

During the Sister Wives star's ongoing "Fridays with Friends" Instagram Live series, Meri brought on her new boyfriend Amos for the first time — and her BFF Jen Sullivan quizzed them.

It was revealed that the new couple, who wore matching black sweatshirts for the occasion, both have plenty of marital history. While fans know that Meri was previously in a polygamous marriage with Kody Brown, her new beau Amos has "three" ex-wives.

"What?!" replied Meri, 53. Then, cheekily referencing her Sister Wives family of ex Kody Brown, plus his one-time wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown, she noted: "I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you."

Regarding Amos' thoughts on whether Meri "being an ex-polygamist in the public eye on a television show" had "raised any red flags," he admitted, "Yes, it was a little."

"I think it was the second time we talked. He was like, 'Yeah, I'm a really private person,'" Meri then said. "I'm like, 'Really?' He's like, 'Yeah. I'm not on social media. I'm a really private person. I don't let a lot of people into my life.' I'm like, 'Oh, so how private are you really?'"



Revealing that she reached out first and "did pursue him," Meri — who also smooched her man during the livestream — raved about the "things that he does" that bring a smile to her face.

"He just looks at me and he's got, like, the sweetest eyes. And when he smiles, they crinkle. They're happy and they just make me happy," she explained. "Also, if I'm like stressed out, like, he did this the other day. I was stressed out and he's like, 'Just stop. Let me hold you for a second. Just breathe.' It was so sweet! He just cared. And also, he just fills up my Yeti all the time. ... He just walks around and does little things. He just notices."

Closing out the Instagram Live, Meri said the pair are "happy" and "like each other a lot."



Meri made her new relationship Instagram-official last week while celebrating her 53rd birthday. Noting how "birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year," the reality star shared that Amos "is the good looking guy I've been dating since October."

"He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship! Also, [my dog] Zona absolutely loves him (be sure to swipe to see the cutest picture!)," she wrote alongside photos of the couple.

"I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other," she continued. "As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!"



She added, "I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"



Meri announced her new romance one year after confirming the end of her 32-year marriage to Kody, 55. Shortly before their split, Kody also separated from second wife Janelle, 54. A little more than a year before that, third wife Christine, 51, left their spiritual marriage. He remains married to fourth wife Robyn, 45.

Sister Wives can be streamed in full on Max.

