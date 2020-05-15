MERGER ALERT - TERP, PTLA, and QES: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2020 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)

Merger Announcement: January 13, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the proposed sale, each share of Class A common stock of TerraForm would be acquired for consideration of 0.36 of a Class A share of Brookfield Renewable's subsidiary, Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC"). The deal proposal further states that BEPC's Class A shares will be fully exchangeable, on a one-for-one basis, into units of Brookfield Renewable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To learn more about the TERP investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/terraform-power-inc

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Merger Announcement: May 5, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, a subsidiary of Alexion will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Portola's common stock at a price of $18 per share in cash.

To learn more about the PTLA investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-request-form

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:QES)

Merger Announcement: May 3, 2020

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, Quintana shareholders will receive 0.4844 shares of KLXE common stock for each share of Quintana common stock. The combined company will retain the name KLX Energy Services and the listing on Nasdaq under the ticker "KLXE". Following the merger, KLXE and Quintana shareholders will, respectively, own approximately 59% and 41% of the equity of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

To learn more about the QES investigation and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/quintana-energy-services-inc-information-request-form

Story continues

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590077/MERGER-ALERT--TERP-PTLA-and-QES-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies



