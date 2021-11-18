MERGER ALERT – CBTX. MCFE, and BIOT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Agreement Announcement: November 8, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own.

For details on the CBTX investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/cbtx-inc-information-request-form

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Merger Announcement: November 8, 2021

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the merger, the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of McAfee common stock for $26.00 per share in an all-cash transaction.

For details on the MCFE investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/mcafee-corp-information-request-form

Biotech Acquisition Company (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Agreement Announcement: November 8, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, Biotech Acquisition shareholders will retain ownership of only 39.6% of the combined company.

For details on the BIOT investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/biotech-acquisition-company-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

