MERGER ALERT – ADER, ITMR, and DUNE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Agreement Announcement: October 15, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of merger, 26 Capital shareholders will retain ownership of less than 12% of the combined company.

For details on the ADER investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/26-capital-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Merger Announcement: September 13, 2021

Transaction Details:. Under the terms of the merger, ZOLL Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar for $31 per American Depository Share (ADS), or $1.03 (equivalent to approximately NIS 3.31) per ordinary share, in cash.

For details on the ITMR investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/itamar-medical-ltd-information-request-form

Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Agreement Announcement: October 12, 2021

Transaction Details:Upon the closing of the transaction, Dune will merge with TradeZero at a pro forma combined enterprise value of approximately $556 million and equity value of $716 million.

For details on the DUNE investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/dune-acquisition-corporation-information-request-form

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the U.S. and internationally. Founded by Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky over 20 years ago, Levi & Korsinsky has achieved remarkable results, fighting for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations and winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

Story continues

For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/669185/MERGER-ALERT-ADER-ITMR-and-DUNE-Levi-Korsinsky-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Concerning-the-Mergers-of-these-Companies



